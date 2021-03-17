Column by Manning Pastor Sam Livingston: Let’s honor all women this month

LIVINGSTON

By SAM LIVINGSTON

In this month celebrating women from all over the world and some of the great things they have accomplished, I honor all women. If you’re doing a brief or in-depth exploration of history, the addition of women is practically the same. They were almost always undervalued, hidden in the background, or had to outperform the men.

Humans are interesting creatures created by God. They feel like they need to be in control of someone or something. During the early church, women were forbidden to speak in church, but they could ask questions at home. This was mainly because the church government was so new that the men still tried to learn it themselves. It was much easier for the husband to explain to his wife at home. Unfortunately, some men still feel that women should not preach and certainly not a church pastor because of this.

March is Women’s Appreciation Month, and I think we should highlight as many women as possible for their extraordinary contributions to society. I can think of dozens of women who have engraved their names throughout history. My most remarkable woman of all time is my mother, who has long met her maker.

Women have shown us time and time again that you can beat the odds. In sports, Althea Gibson of small Silver, South Carolina, Clarendon County, excelled at tennis. She was the first African-American bout to compete in the US National Championship in 1950 and the first African-American to compete in Wimbledon in 1951. She eventually won the women’s single and double in 1957 at Wimbledon and the US Open in 1958. It probably wasn’t even a silver tennis court at the time, and if it was, she wasn’t allowed to play on it.

How we begin is not necessarily how we will end; we just have to be patient in the process. Althea’s family moved to Harlem, where she loved sports and mastered table tennis. She was later introduced to tennis, and the rest is history.













There are so many ceilings that have yet to be shattered by women. Fortune 500 companies have been operating for decades without hiring a woman as CEO. In some countries, women are prohibited from showing their full face in public, and bathing suits are out of the question. In another country, the son can go to school, but the daughter cannot go to school. Amid all the advancements women have made, there is so much more to be achieved.

In our 2021 anniversary, we finally have a female vice president in Kamala Harris, but we don’t have a female president yet. Some states have never had a female governor. South Carolina has had only one female governor to make her mark on history, Nikki Haley.

I am reminded of a woman in the Bible named Deborah (Judges Chapter 4). She was a prophetess and the former nurse of Rebecca, who rose to be the judge of Israel. It was Deborah who expressed fear from Barak to go against Sisera and his army. Barak had 10,000 soldiers, but he refused to fight without Deborah. The Lord freed Sisera and his army of 9,000 soldiers exactly where he said he would. But Sisera went on foot to the tent of Jael the wife of Eber. She was asked by Sisera to give him a drink, to hide him, to stand by the door and lie that he was not in the tent.

This woman, Jael, had her own plan. She took a nail from the tent and hammered it into Sisera’s temples, fixing the nails to the ground. Jael then presented Sisera dead to Barak. Two women helped a scary leader and his army of 10,000 men to victory!

Throughout March, do something special for the women in your life.

Thank goodness for women!

Sam Livingston is pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Manning.