Glamorgan Cricket: Balbirnie from Ireland signs a short term deal

Andrew Balbirnie was featured in Middlesex’s books between 2014 and 2016

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has rejoined Glamorgan for the first month of the season as a short-term hitter.

The signing is because Glamorgan’s Australian duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser probably won’t be available until May.

Their Queensland side will play a role in the final of the Sheffield Shield competition Down Under.

Balbirnie, 30, played in Glamorgan’s 2020 T20 campaign and was the top scorer.

He made 255 runs at an average of 32, with a high score of 99 not mattering in the home win over Gloucestershire.

The Dublin-born right-hander, who has arrived in Wales, played first-class cricket for the Cardiff MCCU students and was on the Middlesex books from 2014 to 2016.

Balbirnie has not played first-class cricket since 2019 but led Ireland to a 50 overs victory over England in 2020 and recently led them in one-day series against Afghanistan and the UAE won Abu Dhabi in January.

“I’m really buzzing to be back, it’s always an exciting time at the start of the cricket season and it’s great to be here in Cardiff, a place I love,” Balbirnie told BBC Sport Wales.

“After doing pretty well for Glamorgan last year, there was always a chance it would happen, and when the opportunity presented itself for a short while, I didn’t think twice.”

“I am very excited to play first-class cricket, it is the biggest test and my favorite format of the game. Coming in a short time and filling Marnus Labuschagne’s shoes will be very difficult after his brilliant season in 2019., but I want to score runs, contribute to wins and enjoy my cricket with a great group of people. “

Glamorgan cricket director Mark Wallace says schedule changes in the Australian domestic season are responsible for their overseas pair’s late arrival.

“We moved quite quickly to bring back Andrew Balbirnie, he was with us for the T20 last year and made a really good impression in that format.

“He has good experience in four day cricket, he has that leadership experience and he really wanted to come here.”

Labuschagne and Neser will appear in the fifth round of the championship on May 6, away to Lancashire.

With plans to include South African batsman Colin Ingram in four-day cricket now on the backburner amid ongoing travel troubles, Balbirnie will likely hit number three in the opening games of the Championship season, starting in Yorkshire on April 8.

Batsman Charlie Hemphrey, who is still in Australia, is not expected to appear due to the ECB ruling that despite being born in Yorkshire, he is still a non-England player.

Given the current travel and quarantine difficulties for foreign players, Glamorgan is unlikely to replace the all-rounder Neser with another import, despite the release of Graham Wagg and Marchant de Lange’s departure to Somerset.

They have Michael Hogan, Timm van der Gugten, Ruaidhri Smith, Lukas Carey, Roman Walker and Jamie McIlroy available as specialist seam bowlers, along with all-rounders Dan Douthwaite and David Lloyd.

“We’ve lost some experience, but that gives others the chance to take it a step further,” said Wallace.

“We still have a battery of sailors with youngsters like Roman Walker, and Jamie McIlroy really made an impression in the winter too.”

Glamorgan is still waiting for news from the Welsh government as to when supporters could be re-admitted to Sophia Gardens, with the start of the T20 Blast on June 10, an important date for the club’s finances.

The championship season kicks off behind closed doors, with limited crowds in England in the early weeks of the season.