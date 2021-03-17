Statistics Outputs official WTA tennis data to power Sport radars in-play tennis services





Stats Perform and Sportradar, two global media and betting data providers, have agreed to partner to provide official WTA tennis data, which will support Sportradars’ in-play tennis odds and trading services outside of the US. Sportradar sports betting customers, who have obtained a Stats Perform WTA data license, will have access to premium in-game ultra-fast WTA tennis odds powered by Stats Perform’s transformative new scout-gathered detailed data or the umpire data feed. The agreement between the sports data giants broadens access to tennis betting, powered by official WTA data. Stats Perform acquired the exclusive official WTA data rights in November 2020 in a groundbreaking six-year deal, simultaneously expanding the Watch & Bet video streaming service to cover every match on the women’s tennis tour for the first time. Likewise, the addition of official WTA tennis data to the strength of the Sportradars service portfolio is a first for its customers, providing full official coverage of the top level of professional women’s tennis in addition to the other official tennis partnerships. Stats Perform is committed to improving both the depth and availability of official WTA data to help grow the profile of the WTA by giving more fans and gamblers access to innovative and trusted products. Andrew Ashenden, Chief Betting Officer at Stats Perform, said: “Our groundbreaking approach to collecting and distributing high-quality official WTA data as part of our exclusive agreement not only increases the appeal and accessibility for fans and bettors, but also makes it also more accessible to them. Our progressive deal with Sportradar illustrates this. “ David Lampitt, Managing Director Sports Content and Partnerships at Sportradar, said: “This deal represents a great enhancement to our extensive portfolio of tennis content. But more than that, it shows what can be achieved through a constructive and innovative commercial approach, even among fierce competitors. Story continues “Collaborating with Statistics Performance in this way improves our Live Odds and Managed Trading Services for WTA events and represents a significant development for the broader industry.” About performance Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the deepest insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With a corporate root that stretches back nearly 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and resolves the dynamic nature of sport, be it digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to drive their innovations, play bets and integrity services or teams with premium AI analysis software. As a leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform partners with the best global sports media, technology companies, sportsbook operators, teams and leagues. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting to licensed sportsbooks in the United States. For more information visit StatsPerform.com or SportsContentCo.com. About Sportradar: Sportradar is a global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Founded in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the crossroads of the sports, media and gambling industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their businesses. Sportradar employs more than 2,000 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in more than 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyze and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches per year in 60 sports. With deep relationships with the industry, Sportradar not only redefines the experience of sports fanatics; it also protects the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocates for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. Contact: [email protected] Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005307/en/ Contacts Sarah Butler, Stats Perform PR Manager

[email protected]

