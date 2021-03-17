SECTION BOYS HOCKEY: Marshall Forces Overtime In Final Seconds, Drops To Worthington 5-4 In 2 OT | News, sports, jobs

MARSHALL – The number 8 Marshall boys’ hockey team were less than a minute from the end of their season in the opening round of Tuesday’s Section 3A tournament against Worthington.

Jackson Bladholm was not ready to finish his senior season. His teammates weren’t either.

With 44 seconds to go, Bladholm got one past the goalkeeper on the assist of Justin Cavazos and Talan Plante to level the game at 4-4 and eventually force extra innings, leaving Marshall’s home crowd in a panic.

Neither team would find the back of the net during the extension session, forcing an extra frame. Marshall earned a power play opportunity with 12:08 left in second overtime, but couldn’t take advantage. Then with 9:27 left, Worthington scored to take the 5-4 win.

Marshall assistant coach Jim Haynes said that despite the outcome, he was proud of the way his players competed and fought through the setbacks of an up-and-down season.

“We have a few guys that I’m really proud of and really the team; the ups and downs kept us together and positive enough to get through, “ Haynes said. “We have a young group that hopefully something like this can encourage us to move forward, that the emotions of coming out of a loss like this, seeing the leadership of the seniors, it’s hard no matter what happens and I’m proud on the trouble of getting to where we were and in the end we just ended up on the wrong side. “

Worthington wasted little time on the offense to start, needing just one shot to get to the board, just 25 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead. That advantage would hold for the rest of the first period, but Marshall had several chances of his own, beating Worthington 11-5 in the first, but couldn’t take advantage.

Marshall got one more chance to get things started as it started the second period on a power play, but was unable to take advantage of it. Worthington would play and capitalize a power play of his own a few minutes later to take a 2-0 lead with 13:36 left, but Marshall was there to answer, with Sean Nwaiga getting one past the goalkeeper on Cooper VanOverbeke’s assist and Wyatt Boerboom just 30 seconds later to get MHS on the board.

Marshall was not ready there, however, as Jared Reinsma found the back of the net on Plante’s assist with 12:25 left in the period to level the game at 2-2. After some back and forth action, Worthington retook the lead with 8:43 left before adding another goal with two minutes to go to take a 4-2 lead. Again, Marshall had a timely response, this time getting a goal from Braxton Meyer on the assist of Plante with 1:31 to go to make it a one-goal match at 4-3, which held up until Bladholm’s goal leveled in the final minute of regulation.

Haynes said their key to the offensive ending, especially in the second period, was their ability to move up and down the ice quickly and efficiently.

“We were on the move, everyone was on the move and took the pucks and took away time and space,” Haynes said. “It was some pretty brutal front technique that they really couldn’t handle, we dictated the stretch by moving our feet and taking away time and space, but we just couldn’t get enough to go.”

Marshall outshot Worthington 48-23 at stake. Ezra Maurice scored 18 saves in the net for Marshall.

Greetings to the seniors

Tuesday’s game was the last game for Marshall’s five seniors. They are Bladholm, VanOverbeke, Colbey Denson, Grant Horvath and Cavazos. Haynes said he was extremely proud of the leadership they showed for a young team, especially in an unparalleled year facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a difficult year for them. I am proud of the guys who performed with us and through a very difficult time they led a young group. Only those who are here every day stay positive, there is elusive leadership that came out of that with such a weird year and to make your senior season change the way it did for them, “ Haynes said. “I’m just really proud of the way they got to the rink every day and led a young team, regardless of the ups and downs and the big picture of what we’re going through now. I am proud of what they have brought to the team as an experienced presence in a predominantly young team. “

Worthington 5, Marshall 4 (2 OT)

Worthington 1 3 0 0 1-5

Marshall 0 3 1 0 0-4

SCORING SUMMARY

First period

Worthington: Langerud, 0:35 (Benson).

Sanctions

Worthington: J Ahrenstorff, 0:16 (Hooking, 2 min).

Second period

Worthington: B. Ahrenstorff, 3:24 (Benson) (power play).

Marshall: Nwaiga, 3:53 (VanOverbeke, Boerboom).

Marshall: Reinsma, 4:35 (Plante).

Worthington: B. Ahrenstorff, 8:17 (Honius).

Worthington: Langerud, 3:00 pm (Schneider, Powers).

Marshall: Meyer, 15:29 (Plante).

Sanctions

Marshall: Cavazos, 2:26 PM (interference, 2 min).

Worthington: Powers, 11:53 (stumble, 2 min).

Marshall: Deutz, 5:58 (Elbowing, 2 min).

Third period

Marshall: Bladholm, 16:16 (Cavazos, Plante).

Sanctions

Marshall: VanOverbeke, 6:10 (Tripping, 2 min).

Marshall: Beernaert, 1:35 (Boarding, 5 min).

Worthington: Honius, 1:19 (stumble, 2 min).

Overtime

No score.

Sanctions

Marshall: VanOverbeke, 2:08 (Interference, 2 min).

Second extension

Worthington: Duangapai, 7:33 (Farra).

Sanctions

Worthington: B. Ahrenstorff, 12:08 PM (stumble, 2 min).

SOG: Marshall 48; Worthington 23.

Preserves: Maurice 18; Worthington 44.