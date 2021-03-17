Sports
SECTION BOYS HOCKEY: Marshall Forces Overtime In Final Seconds, Drops To Worthington 5-4 In 2 OT | News, sports, jobs
MARSHALL – The number 8 Marshall boys’ hockey team were less than a minute from the end of their season in the opening round of Tuesday’s Section 3A tournament against Worthington.
Jackson Bladholm was not ready to finish his senior season. His teammates weren’t either.
With 44 seconds to go, Bladholm got one past the goalkeeper on the assist of Justin Cavazos and Talan Plante to level the game at 4-4 and eventually force extra innings, leaving Marshall’s home crowd in a panic.
Neither team would find the back of the net during the extension session, forcing an extra frame. Marshall earned a power play opportunity with 12:08 left in second overtime, but couldn’t take advantage. Then with 9:27 left, Worthington scored to take the 5-4 win.
Marshall assistant coach Jim Haynes said that despite the outcome, he was proud of the way his players competed and fought through the setbacks of an up-and-down season.
“We have a few guys that I’m really proud of and really the team; the ups and downs kept us together and positive enough to get through, “ Haynes said. “We have a young group that hopefully something like this can encourage us to move forward, that the emotions of coming out of a loss like this, seeing the leadership of the seniors, it’s hard no matter what happens and I’m proud on the trouble of getting to where we were and in the end we just ended up on the wrong side. “
Worthington wasted little time on the offense to start, needing just one shot to get to the board, just 25 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead. That advantage would hold for the rest of the first period, but Marshall had several chances of his own, beating Worthington 11-5 in the first, but couldn’t take advantage.
Marshall got one more chance to get things started as it started the second period on a power play, but was unable to take advantage of it. Worthington would play and capitalize a power play of his own a few minutes later to take a 2-0 lead with 13:36 left, but Marshall was there to answer, with Sean Nwaiga getting one past the goalkeeper on Cooper VanOverbeke’s assist and Wyatt Boerboom just 30 seconds later to get MHS on the board.
Marshall was not ready there, however, as Jared Reinsma found the back of the net on Plante’s assist with 12:25 left in the period to level the game at 2-2. After some back and forth action, Worthington retook the lead with 8:43 left before adding another goal with two minutes to go to take a 4-2 lead. Again, Marshall had a timely response, this time getting a goal from Braxton Meyer on the assist of Plante with 1:31 to go to make it a one-goal match at 4-3, which held up until Bladholm’s goal leveled in the final minute of regulation.
Haynes said their key to the offensive ending, especially in the second period, was their ability to move up and down the ice quickly and efficiently.
“We were on the move, everyone was on the move and took the pucks and took away time and space,” Haynes said. “It was some pretty brutal front technique that they really couldn’t handle, we dictated the stretch by moving our feet and taking away time and space, but we just couldn’t get enough to go.”
Marshall outshot Worthington 48-23 at stake. Ezra Maurice scored 18 saves in the net for Marshall.
Greetings to the seniors
Tuesday’s game was the last game for Marshall’s five seniors. They are Bladholm, VanOverbeke, Colbey Denson, Grant Horvath and Cavazos. Haynes said he was extremely proud of the leadership they showed for a young team, especially in an unparalleled year facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a difficult year for them. I am proud of the guys who performed with us and through a very difficult time they led a young group. Only those who are here every day stay positive, there is elusive leadership that came out of that with such a weird year and to make your senior season change the way it did for them, “ Haynes said. “I’m just really proud of the way they got to the rink every day and led a young team, regardless of the ups and downs and the big picture of what we’re going through now. I am proud of what they have brought to the team as an experienced presence in a predominantly young team. “
Worthington 5, Marshall 4 (2 OT)
Worthington 1 3 0 0 1-5
Marshall 0 3 1 0 0-4
SCORING SUMMARY
First period
Worthington: Langerud, 0:35 (Benson).
Sanctions
Worthington: J Ahrenstorff, 0:16 (Hooking, 2 min).
Second period
Worthington: B. Ahrenstorff, 3:24 (Benson) (power play).
Marshall: Nwaiga, 3:53 (VanOverbeke, Boerboom).
Marshall: Reinsma, 4:35 (Plante).
Worthington: B. Ahrenstorff, 8:17 (Honius).
Worthington: Langerud, 3:00 pm (Schneider, Powers).
Marshall: Meyer, 15:29 (Plante).
Sanctions
Marshall: Cavazos, 2:26 PM (interference, 2 min).
Worthington: Powers, 11:53 (stumble, 2 min).
Marshall: Deutz, 5:58 (Elbowing, 2 min).
Third period
Marshall: Bladholm, 16:16 (Cavazos, Plante).
Sanctions
Marshall: VanOverbeke, 6:10 (Tripping, 2 min).
Marshall: Beernaert, 1:35 (Boarding, 5 min).
Worthington: Honius, 1:19 (stumble, 2 min).
Overtime
No score.
Sanctions
Marshall: VanOverbeke, 2:08 (Interference, 2 min).
Second extension
Worthington: Duangapai, 7:33 (Farra).
Sanctions
Worthington: B. Ahrenstorff, 12:08 PM (stumble, 2 min).
SOG: Marshall 48; Worthington 23.
Preserves: Maurice 18; Worthington 44.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]