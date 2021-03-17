Check General Awareness (GA) / GK / Current Affairs questions with answers





RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Cricket Questions: Receive the memory-based cricket questions from the General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs section held in online mode in the RRB NTPC 2021 exam in five stages of 28th Dec 2020 to 27th March 2021.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Cricket Questions: RRB NTPC 2021 CBT exam started from 28th December 2020 and will be run in stages for over 1.25 crore eligible candidates. Currently, RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-5 exam is taken to 27th March 2021 for about 19 lakh candidates in different exam centers in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is performed for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based CRICKET – General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions according to the feedback received by the candidates who appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 online exam. Candidates are advised to be sure to address these questions for scoring high marks on the exam. Let’s take a look at the important questions addressed in the RRB NTPC 2021 exam: RRB NTPC 2021 Memory Based Cricket – GA / GK / Current Affairs Questions with Answers 1. Who is the ICC Cricketer of the year 2020? Answer: Virat Kohli 2. The first international cricket match was played between: AnswerThe first ever international game of cricket was played between the US and Canada in 1844 at St George’s Cricket Club in New York and in 1859 a team of leading English professionals visited North America on the first ever overseas tour. 3. Who was the winner of the T20 World Cup 2007? Answer: India 4. Largest cricket stadium in India Answer: Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium) 5. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 awarded to: Answer: Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Mariyappan Thangavelu (Paralympic High Jump), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani Rampal (Hockey) 6. IPL 2020 was hosted by which country Answer: UAE 7. Who will host 2023 Cricket World Cup? Answer: India 8.IPL 2020 Orange cap: Answer: KL Rahul 9. Who was the most valuable player of IPL 2020? Answer: Jofra Archer 10. How many teams participated in IPL 2020? Answer: 8 11. Who was the man of the match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019? Answer: Ben Stokes 12. 13th IPL purple cap: Answer: Kagiso Rabada 13. Who became the youngest captain to win a test cricket match in 2019? Answer: Rashid Khan became the youngest Test captain ever in cricket history. 14. Which cricketer got Padma Bhushan in 2018? Answer: Mahendra Singh Dhoni







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos