AP Report: Chiefs Bring Back Taco Charlton and Darrel Williams for One-Year Deals





The Kansas City Chiefs plan to sign defensive lineman Taco Charlton and bring Darrel Williams back to one-year deals as the start of free duty approaches Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Chiefs have also offered Byron Pringle and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, as deals can’t be finalized until later in the day. That’s when the Chiefs can also sign a five-year $ 80 million contract with the Patriots’ former offensive lineman Joe Thuney. Charlton joined the Chiefs last season after the former first round spent two seasons in Dallas and one in Miami. He only started 12 games during that period, but appeared to be reviving his career in Kansas City, where he rotated with former Michigan teammate Frank Clark before breaking his ankle in a game against Carolina in Week 9. According to The Kansas City Star, Williams is guaranteed $ 930,000 and up to $ 2.13 million on his contract. The 25-year-old joined the Chiefs in 2018 as an undeveloped free agent and has become a dependable retreat. His value to the Chiefs was evident when they decided to release Damien Williams, their lead rusher, during their 2019 championship season. He was expected to return to the team after opting out of COVID-19 last season. The move into Pringle’s tender, which would get $ 2.18 million next season unless another team offers a better deal, was widely anticipated after the former non-draft free agent had a strong season. In addition to being a special squad, he came back from a seasonal injury in his rookie season to catch 13 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Wylie has also been invaluable as a backup offensive lineman who was often hired for injuries. Last season was a case in point: Wylie was pushed into the right guard’s lane after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed out and started 14 games for the regular season and all three games in the postseason. He’s also played the left guard and tackle in no time. The Chiefs consider him insurance as they rebuild a line of attack that was decimated by opt-outs and injuries last season and eventually exposed by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. They began releasing injured veteran tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz to create room for salary caps, then struck a deal with Thuney to close the gap in one security spot. Duvernay-Tardif is expected to return next season and fill the other waiting spot. But that still leaves the Chiefs looking for a center and two tackles. One of those jobs could belong to Lucas Niang, a third-round pick in last year’s draft who didn’t participate in his rookie season due to the pandemic.







