Cricket for women | South Africa signs off with an easy victory in the fifth ODI





South Africa revealed the depth of its resources when it beat India by five wickets in the fifth day to end the series 4-1 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Wednesday. Assistance for spinners On a pitch, unlike the one in the previous games, there was some support for the Indian spinners in the second innings after the host lost his fourth coin toss. Left arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad got the Proteas in trouble with three for 13 from 10 overs, but the visitors recovered from a 27-for-three deficit to write a memorable win. With the high-scoring Lizelle Lee, the Player of the Series, not playing and South Africa struggling after losing early wickets, there was room for an intense fight. However, it was not supposed to be. Mignon du Preez and Player of the Match Anneke Bosch turned the tide in South Africa’s favor with half centuries and a 96-run partnership, before two clever catches by skipper Mithali Raj revived hope in the Indian camp. Bringing the team home The home side’s ambitions were cut short when Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk saw through South Africa with an unbroken 58-point alliance. Previously, India had big problems with 53 for three, before Mithali came up with another save and went unbeaten with 79 of 104 balls with eight fours and a straight-driven six. The Indian team suffered in both hitting and bowling when Harmanpreet Kaur retired after an unusually slow 30-from-55-ball hit. Harmanpreets’ absence was acutely felt as India lacked a skilled fifth bowler to take advantage of the favorable situation while defending a modest total of 188. It is remarkable that South Africa managed to find the players at every turn to join the team.

