Oklahoma Football: Former Sooner Carl Pendleton promoted to team captain by Norman PD





Happy Tuesday, friends and fans! Former Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Carl Pendleton (2003-2006) was recently promoted to captain by Norman police. We are proud to celebrate Lieutenant Carl Pendleton's promotion to the rank of Captain. Captain Pendleton will oversee Patrol Division II. Today we honor Captain Pendletons many accomplishments and look forward to his continued leadership! pic.twitter.com/ZImCAHj3vT Norman Police (@normanokpd) March 15, 2021 In his playing career at OU, Pendleton started 22 of the 38 games. After the 2006 season ended, the Sapulpa, Oklahoma native, opted for his final season to take care of his 11-year-old stepbrother. He has since set an example for his family and his community through his strong work ethic. Today it continues to rise in the town of Norman. PSA for OU Students Acting on Campus Corner: DO NOT try to run from Captain Pendleton! Now to today's Hot Links! Oklahoma Baseball beats the # 1 team in the country, Sooner Hoops lands in Indy, Tiger is back in the form of a video game, and more! It is official. Oklahoma Softball (22-0) is now the unanimous pick as the number 1 team in the country, having received all 32 first place votes in the latest USA Today / NFCA Coaches Poll. Boomer! Speaking of OU Softball, senior Jocelyn Alo was recently named Big 12 Player of the Week after adding six home runs and 10 RBI to her 2021 season total. Congratulations! In other diamond news, Oklahoma Baseball (9-7) just topped No. 1 Arkansas in Fayetteville with a score of 8-5. OU appears to be winding down in form at just the right time as the Sooners will open a conference game March 26-28 when they host Texas. Speaking of Sooner Baseball, redshirt junior infielder Tyler Hardman was recently recognized as the division's newest Big 12 Player of the Week. No surprise here, but Oklahomas' winning percentage in Big 12 game over the past five years is the standard at this conference. What is somewhat of a surprise is that Matt Campbells Cyclones of the State of Iowa have been a little more successful than the Texas Longhorns over the same time span. ESPN recently ranked the 68 head coaches in this year's NCAA Tournament field in terms of their playing careers. OUs Lon Kruger checked in at No. 7 for what he accomplished as a point guard for the Kansas State Wildcats.

Oklahoma has officially arrived in Indy as it prepares for its March Madness run next Saturday against the Missouri Tigers at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts If you're interested in attending the first round of this year's NCAA tournament to play the Sooners against Mizzou, there are currently limited tickets on sale. It's time to roar, it's back! We are delighted to announce that we are joining forces with @Tiger Woods to go to the virtual links in it # PGATOUR2K franchise. The future looks bright and what better way to move forward than with the 15-time Majors winner at the helm! pic.twitter.com/Qe3962bVCT PGA TOUR 2K (@ PGATOUR2K) March 16, 2021







