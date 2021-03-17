Tennis star Naomi Osaka shares her simple hope for life after tennis

It’s a good time to be Naomi Osaka. She has quickly moved up the ranks of the women’s tennis world to where she is now arguably the best player in the game. But while Osaka’s career prospects look promising, she also has her life outside of athletics to consider.

Osaka recently made comments about her life after tennis. Here’s what she had to say about the simple life she’s hoping for after her career, which has been excellent so far.

The overview of Naomi Osaka’s tennis career

According to the WTA website, Osaka is currently ranked second in the world rankings. She has already won more than $ 19.5 million in prize money in her short but distinguished career.

Her career record is 243-133, with a 10-0 record in 2021 alone. She has won two Grand Slam tournaments to date, this year’s Australian Open and 2019’s US Open. In both tournaments, she had to go through her hero Serena Williams to claim victory. However, Osaka is not only active in court.

Naomi Osaka’s life outside (and after) tennis

Outside of tennis, Osaka has been very vocal on issues related to social justice. It’s not an easy position for her, considering she plays in a sport that has long been dominated by whites. In an interview with GQ, commented on her approach to publicizing her views and the inherent challenges she faces:

“And then just accept and realize that tennis is a predominantly white sport, something that I was already growing up. Everyone knows that a little bit. I feel like when people think of tennis they think of Wimbledon and wear white clothes and wooden rackets. So I hope that, you know, that point of view changes as the years go by. “

Osaka also shared what she hopes for after she retires:

‘Of course I would like to have a family. I’m really grateful for it, but I’ve never known myself to be famous. You know what I mean? Like nowhere to go or need a guard. So I’m very grateful to be in the position I’m in because I don’t think I can handle it. So yeah, just hang out somewhere with my family. “

The tennis star seems well aware of the pressures of fame, the pressures she has undoubtedly faced from the early stages of her career.

Other tennis stars and their life after tennis

Naomi Osaka is of course not the only tennis star who dreams of a life after tennis. For a long time, Steffi Graf dominated women’s tennis and was able to adapt to family life in her marriage to Andre Agassi.

Williams may not have officially retired, and while she still has plenty of game going on, she’s probably closer to the end of her career than she was to the beginning. She, too, recently had a child and survived the transition well.

For a player as loved and talented as Osaka, the transition to family life after a career in the spotlight can prove difficult. She has a lot of fame and notoriety, and as her career path continues, her fame will only grow.

That means that when she’s ready to retire, she’ll likely still get a lot of attention from tennis fans around the world. That kind of attention makes it more difficult to start a family in peace.

That said, if others like Graf and Williams can balance their profile with a family, there’s no reason Osaka can’t either. Of course she still has a long way to go before she retires. Osaka has just entered her prime and she will likely win a lot before hanging it up.