SECTION GIRLS HOCKEY: Marshall Holds On To Beat Mankato West 4-3 In Section 3A Opener | News, sports, jobs

MARSHALL – Hoping to carry on the momentum of an 8-0 win in the regular season finals, the No. 3 girls’ Marshall hockey team was put to the test in the Section 3A tournament opener against No. 6 seed Mankato West on Tuesdays.

Marked by a second three-goal period, Marshall went back and forth with Mankato West, holding off a late rally attempt from the Scarlets for a 4-3 win at the Red Baron Arena and Expo.

“We tried to focus on the things we needed to do to get the win, and we were able to do it and squeeze ourselves a little bit,” Marshall coach Cassi Weiss said.

Marshall got off to a perfect start and only needed one shot to get to the board, with Lily Verkinderen finding the back of the net on the assist of Kaitlyn Timm and Tessa Gannott, 23 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 .

But Marshall’s attack struggled to get into a groove afterward and only took four shots on target for the rest of the first period. Mankato West had 10 shots on target in the frame, transferring the equalizer to 1-1 with 12:20.

Entering the second period, both teams tried to keep the momentum on their side. Mankato West got the chance first with a goal of just 1:07 in the frame to take a 2-1 lead, but Marshall answered back when Leah Schaefer found Shelby Ormberg near the blue line, firing a blow shot from the bar and in the net to tie it at 2-2 about a minute later.

The two sides went back and forth for the next few minutes, until Gannott found Timm just in front of the net for a goal with 10 minutes to go in the period to give Marshall a 3-2 lead. Mankato West wouldn’t go away though, with the Scarlets scoring another goal with 2:40 left to take things to 3-3. The stalemate didn’t last long though, as Gannott got one past the goalkeeper by 1:51 to give Marshall a 4-3 lead after two.

Weiss said their key abused the odd-man rushes in violation, especially in the second period.

“We were able to take much better advantage of our odd-man rushes and that was really what got us those goals and then just work our front technique a little bit better and not be that shy,” Weiss said.

With a slim lead on his way to third, Marshall turned to defense to keep Mankato West off the board. He was tested early, but showed his strength. Both teams exchanged penalties before another Marshall penalty put Mankato West on a 5-on-3 advantage, but MHS managed to kill the penalty. Time ran on with Marshall still in the lead and with a minute to go, the Scarlets went with an empty net to get an extra attacker. MHS was then called up for a penalty with 45 seconds to go, which gave the Scarlets a 6-on-4 advantage, but Marshall’s defense held on to take the one-goal victory.

Mankato West defeated Marshall 28-18 in the match. Emma Klenken took the victory in the net ahead of Marshall and recorded 25 saves.

Next one

Marshall (11-7) gets a quick turnaround as it faces number 2 Mankato East in the semi-final today at 7 p.m.

Marshall 4, Mankato West 3

Mankato West 1 2 0 – 3

Marshall 1 3 0-4

SCORING SUMMARY

First period

Marshall: The Children, 4:37 PM (Timm, Gannott).

Mankato West: Krosch, 12:20 (unassisted).

Sanctions

No sanctions.

Second period

Mankato West: Jackson, 3:53 PM (unassisted).

Marshall: Ormberg, 2:56 PM (Schaefer).

Marshall: Timm, 10:11 (Gannott).

Mankato West: Bloemke, 2:50 (unassisted).

Marshall: Gannott, 1:51 (Children, Timm).

Sanctions

No sanctions.

Third period

No score.

Sanctions

Mankato West: Jackson, 2:50 PM (stumble, 2 min).

Marshall: Ormberg, 2:12 PM (High-Sticking, 2 min).

Marshall: Schaefer, 1:06 PM (Hooking, 2 min).

SOG: Mankato West 28; Marshall 18.

Preserves: Mankato West 14; Marshall 25.