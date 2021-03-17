Sri Lanka ignores local talent for ‘garbage’ foreign coaches: Arjuna Ranatunga | Cricket News





COLOMBO: Former World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga knocked down Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday, accusing it of hiring “junk” foreign coaches while ignoring local talent.

Sri Lanka won the World Cup once – in 1996 – and was second to Australia and India in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

In the most recent tournament of 2019, they did not come out of the group stage.

“We spend huge sums of money importing garbage cans,” Ranatunga said, adding that foreign imports were partly responsible for the national team’s low ranking in all formats of the game.

“There is good (coaching) talent in the country, but they go abroad because there is no recognition for them at home.”

According to Ranatunga, former national players such as his 1996 vice-captain Aravinda de Silva, as well as Mahela Jayawardene and Marvan Atapattu, were among the best batting coaches in the world.

Although the 57-year-old did not mention foreign coaches, the team is currently being coached by South African Mickey Arthur.

Ranatunga celebrated the silver jubilee of the 1996 victory at a national ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The country’s governing body last month hired Tom Moody, a former Australian Test player who coached Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2007, as a consultant tasked with reviving the game and rebuilding the national team.

Other former foreign coaches included Bruce Yardley, John Dyson, Paul Farbrace, Graham Ford and Geoff Marsh.

The World Cup winning coach in 1996 was Sri Lankan-born Australian Dav Whatmore.

Former national Test star Chandika Hathurusingha coached Sri Lanka from 2018 to 2019, but was fired after the team’s disappointing World Cup departure that year.

He previously coached Bangladesh and is currently an assistant coach for the state of New South Wales in Australia.

Ranatunga added that the increasing investigation of cricket corruption in Sri Lanka in recent years had cast his country in a negative light.

In 2019, then sports minister Harin Fernando introduced strict anti-corruption laws after saying the International Cricket Council considered Sri Lanka to be the most corrupt cricket country.

