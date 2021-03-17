Sports
Council to remove some restrictions for football and other sports
The Montgomery County Council is considering lifting restrictions on football and other youth sports, but with precautions to keep players safe.
The recital follows a Sunday protest outside the Rockville city office by students and parents who wanted the council to lift restrictions high school sports considered high risk. They were mostly focused on football, which is usually a fall sport but is now underway. The first games were scheduled for March 26.
When the council one Council of Health Regulations On Friday there were a maximum of 50 people at a time for outdoor sports and a maximum of 25 people for indoor sports, with the exception of youth ice hockey. Ice hockey was limited to 10% of the maximum occupancy for ice rink facilities.
A waiver of those limits for an event may be pre-approved.
Low and medium risk sports were allowed to have training, scrimmages, games, competitions and competitions. But high-risk sports, such as football, basketball, and cheerleading, were limited to non-contact skills and drills.
At a meeting on Tuesday, County Council members discussed the possibility of lifting some restrictions, while also ensuring the safety of players by requiring mask wear, testing protocols and other measures.
Dr. Travis Gayles, the county health official, told the council he was concerned about how relaxing restrictions on youth sports might affect the possible spread of Covid-19 among sports teams and within schools.
Given that we are also putting more students in the classroom this week and in the coming weeks, and we have seen sports as a channel for more cases in schools, there are additional concerns about how this would affect personal learning, he said. I say all this to say that we are concerned about various sports activities.
In the past, when sporting activities were pursued, the county had contact finding investigations in a variety of sports, including soccer, hockey, soccer, cheerleading, and basketball.
A significant number of other jurisdictions that have allowed football activities have had widespread quarantines due to teams spreading the coronavirus, Gayles said. Most recently, six Howard County high schools were affected by COVID-19 exposures, resulting in quarantines for their sports teams and some parts of the schools, he said.
Gayles said he was concerned about the significant risks associated with high contact sports activities, but if the board went ahead with relaxing restrictions, his health advice would be that players need face coverings.
Another concern is that families will not share details of possible COVID-19 exposures with health officials, Gayles said.
Let me be clear. That practice doesn’t speed up research, it actually drags it out and stretches it out longer, defeating the point of returning to play, he said.
The council could vote on Friday to lift some restrictions, but the measure could also be postponed until next Tuesday.
Councilman Evan Glass noted that ice hockey was categorized as medium risk, not high risk. It was also unrelated to other sports because it was a technical change as ice rinks were classified as fitness centers, he said.
Glass said any facilities where sports are played should be assessed.
It’s not just about the sport and the risk associated with that sport. As has been said, we shouldn’t evaluate those sports based on those simple risk factors, he said. There are more factors to consider.
Councilor Will Jawando said the council has tinkered with sports restrictions and should not have discriminated between sports.
It caused massive confusion and sparked a protest in front of our office, which was not socially detached, he said. I just think it was a bad decision. We would hopefully clear that up the following week.
I think I share with many of my colleagues that we should treat all sports fairly. There must be masks.
Jawando said a testing regimen and contact tracking protocol should also be required.
This has to be an area where high-level testing was done to allow this, realizing there is a risk and having the face coverings, he said. I know not everyone likes that, but we have to if we want to allow this and balance it out.
Councilor Craig Rice agreed that the county should be fair with sports. If ice hockey is allowed to move forward, so should others, he said.
Councilor Andrew Friedson also expressed regret that the sports were not treated differently in the countys recent health regulations.
Unfortunately, we moved very quickly and tried our best with the information we had, he said. If we went on a more methodical timeline and didn’t arrive within the deadline set, we could have addressed that.
Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]