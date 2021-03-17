Council to remove some restrictions for football and other sports

The Montgomery County Council is considering lifting restrictions on football and other youth sports, but with precautions to keep players safe.

The recital follows a Sunday protest outside the Rockville city office by students and parents who wanted the council to lift restrictions high school sports considered high risk. They were mostly focused on football, which is usually a fall sport but is now underway. The first games were scheduled for March 26.

When the council one Council of Health Regulations On Friday there were a maximum of 50 people at a time for outdoor sports and a maximum of 25 people for indoor sports, with the exception of youth ice hockey. Ice hockey was limited to 10% of the maximum occupancy for ice rink facilities.

A waiver of those limits for an event may be pre-approved.

Low and medium risk sports were allowed to have training, scrimmages, games, competitions and competitions. But high-risk sports, such as football, basketball, and cheerleading, were limited to non-contact skills and drills.

At a meeting on Tuesday, County Council members discussed the possibility of lifting some restrictions, while also ensuring the safety of players by requiring mask wear, testing protocols and other measures.

Dr. Travis Gayles, the county health official, told the council he was concerned about how relaxing restrictions on youth sports might affect the possible spread of Covid-19 among sports teams and within schools.

Given that we are also putting more students in the classroom this week and in the coming weeks, and we have seen sports as a channel for more cases in schools, there are additional concerns about how this would affect personal learning, he said. I say all this to say that we are concerned about various sports activities.

In the past, when sporting activities were pursued, the county had contact finding investigations in a variety of sports, including soccer, hockey, soccer, cheerleading, and basketball.

A significant number of other jurisdictions that have allowed football activities have had widespread quarantines due to teams spreading the coronavirus, Gayles said. Most recently, six Howard County high schools were affected by COVID-19 exposures, resulting in quarantines for their sports teams and some parts of the schools, he said.

Gayles said he was concerned about the significant risks associated with high contact sports activities, but if the board went ahead with relaxing restrictions, his health advice would be that players need face coverings.

Another concern is that families will not share details of possible COVID-19 exposures with health officials, Gayles said.

Let me be clear. That practice doesn’t speed up research, it actually drags it out and stretches it out longer, defeating the point of returning to play, he said.

The council could vote on Friday to lift some restrictions, but the measure could also be postponed until next Tuesday.

Councilman Evan Glass noted that ice hockey was categorized as medium risk, not high risk. It was also unrelated to other sports because it was a technical change as ice rinks were classified as fitness centers, he said.

Glass said any facilities where sports are played should be assessed.

It’s not just about the sport and the risk associated with that sport. As has been said, we shouldn’t evaluate those sports based on those simple risk factors, he said. There are more factors to consider.

Councilor Will Jawando said the council has tinkered with sports restrictions and should not have discriminated between sports.

It caused massive confusion and sparked a protest in front of our office, which was not socially detached, he said. I just think it was a bad decision. We would hopefully clear that up the following week.

I think I share with many of my colleagues that we should treat all sports fairly. There must be masks.

Jawando said a testing regimen and contact tracking protocol should also be required.

This has to be an area where high-level testing was done to allow this, realizing there is a risk and having the face coverings, he said. I know not everyone likes that, but we have to if we want to allow this and balance it out.

Councilor Craig Rice agreed that the county should be fair with sports. If ice hockey is allowed to move forward, so should others, he said.

Councilor Andrew Friedson also expressed regret that the sports were not treated differently in the countys recent health regulations.

Unfortunately, we moved very quickly and tried our best with the information we had, he said. If we went on a more methodical timeline and didn’t arrive within the deadline set, we could have addressed that.

Briana Adhikusuma can be reached at [email protected]