Section 1 Girls Hockey: Century / JM, Dodge County see seasons end in 1AA playoffs; Austin, Red Wing continue in 1A





Northfield scored a goal in the first period, one more in the second period and two more in the third en route to a 4-0 victory in a quarter-final of a sectional tournament. Conners finished with 37 saves on 41 shots for the No. 6 seeded Panthers, who ended their season 7-11-0 overall. No. 3 seed Northfield (16-0-0) registered their fourth consecutive shutout and their 11th of the season. The Raiders have only allowed seven goals all season. Cambria Monson, Ayla Puppe and Grace McCoshen each had a goal and an assist for the Raiders, who play No. 2 Lakeville South in the section semi-finals on Wednesday.

OWATONNA 2, DODGE COUNTY 0 Owatonna 0-2-02 Dodge Co. 0-0-00 Owatonna: Olivia Herzog 1 goal; Molly Achterkirch 1 goal; Anna Herzog 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 1 assist; Grace Wolfe 1; Ezra Oien 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Ava Wolfe 32 saves (32 shots). Dodge County Goalkeeper : Sky Hughes 9 saves (11 shots). AUSTIN Three Austin Packers had three-point games and Shelby Davidson stopped 23 shots when the third-seeded Packers threw to a 10-1 victory against sixth-seeded Waseca in a Section 1A quarter-final on Tuesday. The Packers (8-9-1) will play on Wednesday at Rochester Lourdes in a section semi-final at 7 p.m. Alyssa Squier scored twice and had one assist, Mikiah Rumsey had one goal and two assists, and Sarah Wangen had three assists in the win, while Austin left Waseca 31-24. The Wasecas season comes to an end at 0-19-0. AUSTIN 10, WASECA 1 Waseca 4-2-410 Austin 0-1-01 Waseca: Jacklynn Jevning 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Alicia Kelly 21 saves (31 shots). Austin: Mikiah Rumsey 1 goal, 2 assists; Camille Dunlap 2 assists; AJ Barrera 1 assist; Allie Davidson 1 goal; Sarah Wangen 3 assists; Brenna Haedt 1 goal; Isikiyah Hemann 2 goals; Samantha Krueger 1 goal, 1 assist; Megan Schultz 1 assist; Kate Holtz 1 goal; Cassidy Davidson 1 goal; Alyssa Squier 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Shelby Davidson 23 saves (24 shots). RED WING Nicole Vogel had a 17-save shutout and Tatum Zylka scored all four Red Wings goals when the Wingers defeated Winona 4-0 in a Section 1A girls hockey quarter-final playoff game on Tuesday at Prairie Island Arena. The wingers (4-10-0), the number 4 seed in the section, will move up to play against the best Albert Lea in the semi-finals of the section on Wednesday. Winona, seeded fifth, ends the season 0-18-0. RED WING 4, WINONA 0 Winona 0-0-00 Red Wing 2-1-14 Winona Goalkeeper : Aliya Gricius 29 saves (33 shots). red wing: Tatum Zylka 4 goals; Allie Meyer 1 assist; Annahstasia Campbell 1. Goalkeeper : Nicole Vogel 17 saves (17 shots).

