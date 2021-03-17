Sports
Check out this Malaysian luxury residence that is an absolute dream to live in
Located at the top of Jade Hills, Kajang 18 Enclave is an upcoming beautiful residence for private and peaceful living.
A home in nature, 18 Enclave is a low-density home with a secluded lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
In addition to its low density, 18 Enclave is surrounded by nature, making the residence the perfect and charming retreat that you will love when you return home.
Apart from the secluded lifestyle, check out some of the highlights that make the residence an absolute dream to live in:
1. Enjoy wide and spacious layouts in a low-density community
Low-density living is so hard to come by these days, but Enclave 18 is the perfect getaway with just 18 units spread over 3.8 acres of land.
And with spacious units ranging from a minimum of 3,500 m2 to a maximum of 3,950 m2, 18 Enclave is as luxurious as it gets. In addition, the residence houses the last semi-detached units in Jade Hills.
In other words, it is the sanctuary to relax and escape.
2. Wake up to beautiful, panoramic views of the upcoming village of Jade Hills, surrounded by lush greenery
In addition to its hillside location, the views of 18 Enclave are further elevated by the two-story and three-story high units.
Wake up every morning and enjoy the cool, fresh air. Imagine all your stress melting away as you marvel at the majestic view from your home.
Live carefree in a gated community
An open and gateless concept allows for easier movement, larger space and harmonious living.
Safety is a priority here. The residence has a 24/7 guardhouse at the main entrance, 24-hour security throughout the residence and special panic buttons for each house.
4. Stay connected and accessible via many major highways
Living outside the city does not mean that you cannot remain accessible.
From SKVE Highway to KL-Seremban Highway, Cheras-Kajang Highway, SILK Highway and LEKAS Expressway, staying connected has never been easier and more convenient.
Although the residence is located in the quiet neighborhood of Jade Hills, the township’s amenities and facilities remain within easy reach
Gamuda Land knows the importance of living in nature while remaining accessible, which is why the developer carefully planned and designed Jade Hills, a 338 acre township consisting of facilities, an international school, shops, restaurants and much more .
It is an award-winning township that offers the community a complete and holistic life, set in lush greenery.
Would you like to relax or spend quality time with your family and friends? Jade Hills is home to spacious parks, landscaped gardens and state-of-the-art facilities.
The township has not one, but two parks Central Park and Origami Park, which is also Kajang’s first pet-friendly public park!
And if you want to stay fit and healthy, Jade Hills Resort Club is near you. From an Olympic-size pool to badminton courts, table tennis areas, basketball courts, tennis courts and more, you are spoiled for choice!
Everything you need is just steps away, including Jade Square
Whether you need to run errands or are looking for a chic place to dine, Jade Square has everything you need.
Additionally, the township features Jade Hills Tea House, a two-level restaurant influenced by oriental architecture. It comes with a multipurpose room and a terrace, both of which have a remarkable view of the lake and the garden of Jade Hills.
And if that wasn’t enough, Jade Hills has a community shuttle to the MRT station and Kajang town.
