Ohio state football safety Marcus Hooker suspended after being charged by OVI





Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker has been banned from the team after being charged with driving a vehicle while having a disability over the weekend. Hooker, 21, was cited by Columbus police early Saturday morning near Delashmut Avenue and West 5th Avenue, just southwest of the university campus, according to online records. An arraignment is scheduled for Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court, the same day the Buckeyes will hold the first of 15 spring practices. Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call on Wednesday, coach Ryan Day said Hooker’s suspension is indefinite as they gather more information about the incident. “We were very disappointed and take what happened very, very seriously,” said Day. “We would let the process go, and see how things progress.” No further decision had been made about his future with the program. According to a copy of a reported incident obtained by The Dispatch, police found Hooker passed out on the roadway at McDonald’s while his foot was on the brakes and his car kept moving. A fast-food restaurant manager told Hooker police blocked traffic and failed to wake him up when he called 911. Hooker stopped responding after officers arrived on the scene and attempted to wake him up, prompting them to rock the car further side by side and use an air horn on their cruiser in further attempts to get him moving. None of these stimuli succeeded in waking the victim, the report said. An officer eventually smashed a passenger window to unlock the car and take out Hooker. The report said he was dead weight when he was removed from his seat. The victim began to wake up flexing his arms and clenching his fists, it added. Hooker conducted a field sobriety test, but declined to submit a breath sample. The police issued a traffic call, took him to his hometown and released him. Hooker was charged previously with drunk driving in Pennsylvania in 2018, leading to a suspension from the season opener. He was 19 at the time and was entering his freshman season in Ohio State. Neshannock Township police also charged him with a high alcohol content in his system. The younger brother of former Buckeyes All-American Malik Hooker, started in free safety for the first time in his career last fall, finishing with 15 tackles and an interception in seven games. Josh Proctor took his first safe spot in the postseason, first when Hooker missed the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern due to an unspecified injury. In a few College Football Playoff games, Proctor held onto the role even after Hooker returned. [email protected] @joeyrkaufman

