UND rallies beyond St. Cloud State to win the NCHC playoff title

With their day suits on, they walked back onto the ice, placed the National Collegiate Hockey Conference championship trophy on the Frozen Faceoff logo, gathered around it, and posed for photos.

There was one problem, however.

The ice crew had just finished resurfacing the ice, so the thin layer of water turned to ice and the trophy was frozen in place. They tried in vain to get it done. One player took a running start and slid in. That didn’t work either. The junior class went back on the ice to take in the scene.

Then a player called out the answer.





“Just leave it there,” he said.

They might as well keep the trophy cherished as the centerpiece of the arena for a while after what it took to finally bring it home.

Fighting Hawks defender Jake Sanderson steals the puck while St. Cloud State’s Spencer Meier (9) dives for it in the second period of the NCHC Championship on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks HeraldNick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

A year after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the playoffs, UND staged third-period rallies in both the semifinals and the championship game to win the NCHC Frozen Faceoff for the first time since the league’s inception eight years ago.

The Fighting Hawks closed it off with a 5-3 victory over St. Cloud State on Tuesday night in front of a pandemic limited audience of 3,157, the largest to personally watch a college hockey game this season.

Freshman Riese Gaber scored two goals and added an assist, earning him MVP honors. Hobey Baker Award contender Jordan Kawaguchi also had two goals and an assist, putting the finishing touches on what was likely his last game in the building by glazing the championship with an empty goal. And Gavin Hain, the overtime hero the night before, scored another clutch goal to level the game in the third period.

“We called it ‘unfinished business’ last year when our season was pulled away from us like any other college hockey team,” said UND coach Brad Berry, whose team was the favorite in Vegas to win the national title when the pandemic closed. in season. “We have the opportunity to do something special here to move forward.

“I have to commend our boys for doing it, but I think we think in the back of our minds about guys like Cole Smith and our senior group who left our program last year and didn’t get that chance. We’re playing for our group, but we also play for that senior group that really didn’t have that chance last year. “

UND has been the league’s dominant regular season team, winning the Penrose Cup four times in eight years. The Fighting Hawks beat second place St. Cloud State with nine points in the standings this season. But the league’s playoff title had avoided UND until Tuesday, when the Fighting Hawks became the first team in the league’s history to double, winning both the regular season and playoff titles in the same year.

Fighting Hawks forward Riese Gaber celebrates his third period goal against the St. Cloud State Huskies in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship at Ralph Engelstad Arena on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks HeraldNick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

“It’s such a grind in the NCHC, a 24-game schedule against excellent teams,” said Berry. “Trying to win the Penrose is hard enough, but then you have to condense it and get into an environment where you have to play three games in five days against top league. It is an achievement that we will never forget.

“It’s one of those things that makes you a little tighter as a team. You grow so far that you gain momentum in the NCAA regionals, especially the way we did the last two games. We were behind a goal in the third game. period, finding a way to claw back and win games. That’s a big deal and it boosts your confidence to go to regionals. “

The Fighting Hawks joined the elite company in program history and became the seventh team to achieve the conference doubles. The previous teams that did it: 2011, 1997, 1987, 1980, 1979 and 1967.

Three of those teams – 1997, 1987 and 1980 – won the NCAA national title, which will be the team’s next goal. UND will play in an NCAA regional semifinal at Fargo’s Scheels Arena on March 26. It will discover its opponent at the selection show on Sunday evening 6pm (ESPNU).

But for one evening, they’ll be celebrating taking home the NCHC Frozen Faceoff trophy after previously losing four times in the semi-finals, once in the quarter-finals and once in the championship.

(Clockwise from left) UND men’s hockey players Ethan Frisch (15), Jake Sanderson (26), Shane Pinto (22) and Collin Adams (18) celebrate captain Jordan Kawaguchi’s empty goal that the Fighting Hawks to a 5-3 NCHC floated Frozen Faceoff championship win at St. Cloud State Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks HeraldNick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

“It’s unbelievable,” said Kawaguchi, the chief captain. “It’s nice to win it after we couldn’t (play) for it last year. It’s the first time in the history of our program, so it’s quite special in that way too.”

Due to the pandemic, the tournament was played at Grand Forks rather than St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, and the Fighting Hawks took advantage of it. They continued their home dominance, improving to 29-2 in their last 31 games at The Ralph.

As in the semifinals against Denver, the Fighting Hawks were behind with a goal that entered the third period. But they rallied with three goals in the 2:02 period at the start of the frame to take the lead for good.

Hain buried a feed from Judd Caulfield at 3:20 to make it 2-2 with a power play goal. Kawaguchi completed a goal after Gaber cut through the Husky defense to get the puck on top of the crease at 4:54 AM. And Gaber scored his second of the game on the powerplay at 5:22 p.m., with a feed from Shane Pinto home.

UND goalkeeper Adam Scheel deflects at St. Cloud State’s shot in the opening period of the NCHC Championship at Ralph Engelstad Arena on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks HeraldNick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

“You could feel them starting to push, which we were prepared for and we knew they were going to,” said St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson. “It was just that series where we took that penalty from the face-off, they scored on that and then scored on the power play … and then all of a sudden the neutral site didn’t feel so neutral anymore and you could tell they were real buzzing. “

Sam Hentges of St. Cloud State scored to make it a game at 7:10 AM, but the Huskies couldn’t even make it up. Kawaguchi sealed it with a shot from the neutral zone into the empty net with less than 10 seconds to go.

Both teams stayed on the ice for the trophy presentation. NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton delivered a speech to the teams and fans, then handed one more trophy to Kawaguchi, just as he did 24 days earlier when UND took the regular season title.

However, this trophy stayed on the middle ice a little longer thanks to the seniors. Finally, the ice squad chiseled it out and the players brought it back to the locker room.

“I’m not going to say it was our class,” Kawaguchi said with a broad smile. But it was. Maybe we got it stuck there. But it’s okay. We found out. We are all good now. ‘