Carousel Arcade Bar opens in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale





PHOENIX There is a new place in the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale to play arcade games and enjoy honest food, including over-the-top milkshakes, cotton candy and funnel cakes. Meet Carousel Arcade Bar. It is the newest venture of John Tsailakis and Salt Entertainment Group, the hospitality group behind SALT Tacos y Tequila and Whiskey Rose, all three of which are in the Glendale-area entertainment complex (SALT is also opening locations in The Shops at Norterra and SanTan Village). “With so many concepts in Westgate, so many different things happening there, we wanted to choose something that was unique, not just your typical bar and grill. We thought the adult arcade bar wasn’t something we had tried before, but we thought that it was going to be a hit, especially on that side of Westgate at the (Arizona) Coyotes, near the (Arizona) Cardinals, and at the entertainment district, if you like, “Tsailakis said. Related: Baking Bread, Elote, and Fried Corn Dogs: Where to Find Honestly Inspired Food in the Valley

Related: 52 New Bars, Restaurants, and Dessert Shops to Try in the Valley Carousel Arcade Bar is open Wednesday, March 17, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The “showpiece” is the center bar, which is shaped and designed after a mini carousel with the fair-like lights, music and gold finishes, Tsailakis said. The 5,800-square-foot bar also has a 1,200-square-foot terrace. “We thought it was fun, had that ‘hey, come in, have fun, play some games, eat nice’ and we just kept building on that,” he said. He said construction began in March 2020 and was extended due to the shutdowns and restrictions, ultimately delaying the purchase of equipment and other materials by months. At the moment there are 20 different games including video games, arcade games, pinball machines, air hockey, table tennis, Skee-Ball, basketball and a crane game. They may add a few more games in the future. “We really tried to get something for everyone,” he said. Playing video games can work up an appetite, so Carousel has food and snacks on the menu. Tsailakis said they have small plates and snacks that can be shared, as well as sandwiches, burgers, salmon, loaded tots, macaroni and cheese. But it’s the dessert menu that catches the eye; they have a variety of fair-inspired snacks, such as cotton candy, funnel cakes, extravagant milkshakes, a s’mores waffle, and bubble waffles. They also have some fair-inspired cocktails, some topped with rock candy or cotton candy. Due to the ongoing pandemic, all of their bars are following state health guidelines, including social distance, enhanced cleaning, and requiring masks. WHEN YOU GO:

Carousel Arcade Bar

6751 N Sunset Blvd Glendale, AZ 85305

www.instagram.com/carouselarcadebar







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos