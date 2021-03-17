Former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley was paralyzed after being hit by a driver while cycling





Shawn Bradley, the former Dallas Mavericks center, is paralyzed. This tragic news comes from one press release of the Mavericks on behalf of Bradley and his family. On January 20, 2021, Bradley was riding his bicycle a block from his home in St. George, Utah, when he was hit from behind by a driver, according to the release. The impact caused a traumatic spinal cord injury, which left him paralyzed. He underwent neck fusion surgery and spent the past eight weeks in the hospital and undergoing rehabilitation. We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family, Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson said in a statement. In his eight seasons in Dallas, Shawn has shown all the qualities you want in a person who represents your organization. He has always displayed unwavering decisiveness and determination, and we remember him at this difficult time. He is an outsider for life. Bradley appeared in 582 regular season games and 43 playoff games with the Mavericks from 1997 to 2005, when he retired from the NBA. At Dallas, the 76 Bradley scored an average of 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He began his NBA career after two years of missionary service in Australia. Bradley is a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Philadelphia 76ers chose him with the no. 2 overall choice in the 1993 NBA draft Its sheer size immediately brought Bradley fame. He played three seasons with the Sixers averaging 9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks. During this time, Bradley also appeared in the 1996 cult favorite Space Jam next to a ton of NBA stars. Bradley also played for two seasons with the then-New Jersey Nets before being traded to the Mavericks. Although Bradley is cheerful, doctors have told him his recovery will be long and arduous, according to the release. With this incident he wants to create more awareness for the importance of bicycle safety. We are saddened by the Shawns accident, said Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and has shown a fighting spirit. We wish him all the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family. Speaking on behalf of the staff here at Mavs Moneyball, we echo the feelings of Nelson and Cuban. Our thoughts and good wishes are with Bradley and his family during the recovery process.







