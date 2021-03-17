Australia cricket: Steve Waughs gift to Indian hero VVS Laxman after 2001 crushing dream, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar

Shell shocked, exhausted and mentally fatigued, Australia left Calcutta disturbed.

India, with 80,000 people celebrating in the Eden Gardens stands, had broken Australia’s streak of 16 consecutive victories; the last frontier is far from conquered with the serial level at one apiece.

Steve Waugh’s men headed to the airport and, after waiting for the Indians to arrive, followed the coast of the Bay of Bengal to Chennai.

I remember sitting in Calcutta after the game and both teams had to fly to Chennai and we ended up in the changing rooms and it was a charter flight that both teams were on, and we were there waiting and waiting and waiting while the Indians celebrated on the ground, says vice-captain and wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist foxsports.com.au

They finally moved on and, understandably, with pretty smug looks on their faces.

Meanwhile, Indian heroes were greeted with a standing ovation by their adoring fans.

All the passengers got up and gave us a standing ovation and I can never forget that sight, told VVS Laxman, the hero of Eden Gardens who followed his remarkable 281. foxsports.com.au

Three days later they had to go again.

But to Gilchrist, his thoughts were not with him in Chennai.

I’m not sure we’ve recovered. I was certainly not physically or mentally ready to adjust again, the dashing left-handed, who crashed to earth by making just one run in his last four innings of the series after his century that turned each other in Mumbai in the first test , said.

And it was a super fast turnaround and before we knew it we were in a different dog fight.

READ MORE

PART ONE: Thieves in the Night – In Australia 16th consecutive test win

PART TWO: The grueling 10-hour torture that brought Australia to its knees and changed cricket forever

An Australian, whose mind remained healthy, however, was Matthew Hayden.

This is the series in which the colossal Queenslander arrived in Test cricket.

After a few false starts in the international arena, Hayden’s greatness began in India, a country where few outside the subcontinent had found success.

Haydos did it, Gilchrist said of his teammate at the top of the order, he found a way to proceed, but he was probably the only one who had this definitive plan of attack against the spinners.

He managed to get out in Chennai and pick out a few hundred.

Mark Waugh added: I don’t think he was known to be a great spin player before that tour, but his game plan, he swept the ball really well.

He had achieved great success at the first class level and had to wait a long time to play Test match cricket, but this was the real change in his Test career. He went from a good player to a great player.

Matthew Hayden celebrates his double century on the second day of the third test in Chennai, March 19, 2001. Source: AP

All Hayden series picked up the footage quickly. He got on top of Harbhajan early, swiping often and using his long reach to push the ball through the blankets and push the ground down with force. He refused to play with the hard hands and undo his teammates from the fold.

In total, Hayden scored 549 runs and even beat Laxman.

He was such a dominant presence at the crease and I kind of hit with him in this test, but he was great to hit with, said Mark Waugh, who finally found form and made 70 before trying to knock Sairaj Bahutule out of the attack. fetch. in the first innings.

He was such a good guy to hit with, he was a strong character, he had that Queensland country attitude, but he was a fierce competitor, so it was good to do some runs with him.

Steve Waugh was covered off the ball with Sameer Dighe who appealed during the second day of the Third Test. Photo: Phil Hillyard Source: News Corp Australia

Few could prepare for what happened next when Steve Waugh, who had threatened to take the game away from Hayden, grabbed the ball for fear of it bouncing back and knocking off the bails after being hit on the pads by Harbhajan.

It was an unusual dismissal, wasn’t it? Mark Waugh said.

I can only remember Stephen and Graham Gooch holding the ball. It was an unusual dismissal. So that you always remember. But I think it was just a natural reaction to get the ball away from the stumps. Obviously Stephens has a big wicket wherever you play.

It turned out to be the turning point in the game, as Australia’s middle order collapsed around Hayden.

In the end, Matt the Bat was the last man to fall for 203, but he received little support from those around him with Ricky Ponting (0), Gilchrist (1), Shane Warne (0) and Colin Miller (0) and Glenn McGrath (3) *) with only four runs between them, while Australia was discarded for 391.

Watch every test, T20 and ODI of England’s Tour of India live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free>

Two decades later, Waugh Peach sends Laxman 0:45

In response, India made 501 when Sachin Tendulkar took the highest score with 126, while five of the top six, including Laxman, were past 50.

With India at the top, Australia only managed 264 hitters except Gilchrist, who all made starts, but only Mark Waugh (57), who was caught spectacularly in the leg trench by Rahul Dravid, over 50 when Harbhajan was at work went.

India played so well and Harbhajan just controlled the game and that was that, Gilchrist said.

While Ponting’s disastrous series continued, he fell to Harbhajan for the fifth time on tour.

He was always a very good bowler, says Waugh.

We certainly respected him, but we didn’t expect to lose 32 wickets.

He was aggressive, a good competitor, he was just excellent in that series. Matthew Hayden was excellent for us, but Harbhajan was excellent and he probably won them the series. He was the difference between the two teams. Thirty-two wickets in three wickets is unbelievable.

Harbhajan Singh claims the last wicket of Australia’s second innings, leaving him with 32 wickets for the series. Photo: Phil / Hillyard Source: News Corp Australia

However, there would be one more twist in this incredible series.

At 1-76, India was crossing with Sadagoppan Ramesh and Laxman at the crease in the chase of 155.

Then, disaster.

Laxman sent Ramesh back and the opener stranded on 25 when Ponting and Gilchrist drove him away.

And when Tendulkar got caught well by Mark Waugh in Jason Gillespie’s slip, Australia snorted.

Sachin got a brilliant hundred in the first innings, but we thought we were cruising after the start we had, Laxman said.

We thought we would chase the target easily.

Suddenly Jason Gillespie comes and casts a dream spell, he swings the ball over, extracts bounce from the Chennai wicket – and suddenly Australia is back in the game.

Sourav Ganguly was next to play, and when Rahul Dravid was caught by Steve Waugh halfway through the match, the match seemed to be on Laxman’s shoulders again.

Then Mark Waugh pulled down another classic catch from a rank of Miller to leave Laxman stunned.

Mark Waugh almost caught me mid-wicket in mid-air from a thoroughbred pull shot, Laxman recalls.

6-135 became 7-135 when Miller took number 9 Sairaj Bahutule.

On the other hand, wicket-keeper Sameer Dighe made good use of the third man’s boundary, punishing Australia for not having extra slip, before Zaheer Khan became McGrath’s second victim.

Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now !!!

LR Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rahul Dravid in Chennai after winning the third test against Australia as opposition captain Steve Waugh looks on Pic Phil Hillyard Source: News Corp Australia

Four runs, two wickets in hand and a billion people watching, Harbhajan came to the fold.

I remember thinking we were going to take the test at the end because we had Glenn McGrath bowling so well, said Waugh, who took four catches in the second innings.

We had eight behind and they only needed four or five to win and they were shouting really close for lbw. I thought if that had been given we would have hit number 11 because there was a lot of reverse swing and Glenn McGrath reversed it.

Harbhajan played tip and run and turned off a long pitch halfway through where Australia missed a run-out. The batsman’s arms swing in the air like an inflated human figure blowing in the wind.

The Terminator then squeezed a full delivery of McGrath through point to win the Test and the series. The arms of 50,000 Indian supporters who joined Harbhajan as series hero Steve Waughs closed the last front with the match of his second run.

We’ll remember that Test series forever because that was the toughest opposition I ever met whether we were at home or on the road and, again, it was the fashion we won the series with that was unimaginable, says Laxman.

2001: Laxman makes history in EPIC knock 1:39

The series would set the stage for a rivalry that would only intensify in the years to come, with Harbhajan, of course, taking on the role of Australia’s villain.

However, for Laxman, Australia was never the big bad bully that some might think.

From 1994, when I played for India under 19 against Australia under 19, I found they were the most athletic opposition I encountered, says Laxman.

They used to play the game really hard on the field, but they would be the first to congratulate an opponent if they did it right.

I still remember Gilly congratulating me, I think the way I was hitting it was almost like he appreciated my efforts without compromising the aggression or wanting me to come out as a goalkeeper.

I still remember that at the end of the series, all Australians entered the dressing room.

I remember when Steve Waugh gave me a ball, the ball they used in the third test, the second innings, and said you ruined our series.

READ MORE

PART ONE: Thieves in the Night – In Australia 16th consecutive test win

PART TWO: The grueling 10-hour torture that brought Australia to its knees and changed cricket forever