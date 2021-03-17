The Sun Belt boss is hoping for more normal football conditions





I hope I have full stadiums, with the caveat that we get to see how COVID progresses and how we handle it, he said. All we talked about is that COVID is not adapting for us. We have to adjust for COVID. We plan full stadiums, but at the end of the day the virus will dictate if possible. I am optimistic and can remove some of the restrictions on people going to our locations. Gill, who played football for Duke, is in favor of having fans, bands and cheerleaders back at the games. (Playing games) without the fans was better than nothing, but it’s not the same without fans, same without bands and cheerleaders, he said. It’s so important for the culture, for the atmosphere. The Georgia State band and cheerleaders were at the 2020 home games, but were not allowed to take the field. The Sun Belt Conference is one of the non-Power Five conferences that did not hesitate to play football in the fall. It turned out to be a wise decision. Only 11 games were postponed or canceled. Three Sun Belt teams beat opponents to the Big 12. Four of the five Sun Belt teams that went to bowl games got away with wins, including Georgia State. Two members ended up in the final AP rankings. There were a lot of TV windows we wouldn’t have had, Gill said. That’s a lot of exposure we wouldn’t have had. But it’s not all about the exposure. It’s about actually winning the games, and we were able to do that this year. Our plan to play football was great and had many benefits. Gill addressed several other topics during the meeting. The league is currently not looking to expand. We’re in a good place. People are interested in joining the Sun Belt, and we understand that. We are not looking for expansion. We feel good about the numbers we have, he said. The league will review the basketball schedule. In 2020-21, the league was split into two divisions of five teams, with each school playing a series of two games every weekend. It didn’t help the reputation of the affiliated teams. It probably takes some adjustments to make us the conference we want to be, he said. The league will continue to play the conference championship football game on a campus rather than migrate to a neutral stadium. It’s something you always think about and talk about. I felt comfortable being on campus now. You have a built-in fan base, and it puts you in the best position to create the atmosphere you want for the championship, he said.







