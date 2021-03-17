Men’s Tennis Tops North Dakota in Windy Home Tilt





Next game: Loyola (La.) 3/24/2021 | 3 pm NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans Privateers (4-2) endured a tough double play and rallied in flight one singles en route to a 4-2 win over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-3) on Wednesday afternoon at the University Tennis Center. YOUR MEETINGS After claiming Southland’s Player of the Week award, Vos was one of two games still in progress. Deep in the third set, Vos had a break at 4-2 but came back storming. He won the next four games and had an overhead winner to seal the deal. DOUBLE STARTER

Johannes Klein and Max Heinzel got the double play started with a 6-4 win over flight two. The Fighting Hawks scored a win on flight one as they won a tiebreaker by holding onto the tiebreaker after a 6-1 start. During flight three, Luke Joujan and Marcel Volz led 6-5 but trailed 40-0. However, the duo rattled off four points in a row to secure the break and the opening point of the match. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE Volz was the first out of bounds after putting together a 6-3, 6-2 performance to put the Privateers ahead 2-0. Misha Fomenkov also separated late in the second set in a 6-4, 6-2 win over flight five. North Dakota earned points on flights two and four, with both games ending in straight sets. FROM COACH KANGA “You never know what to expect from these teams. I think we play well and today the doubles made a big difference. had to make. “ NEXT ONE The men’s team stays at home and faces Loyola (NO) on Wednesday, March 24. The first service is scheduled at 3:00 PM.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos