Johnnies and Tommies end the hockey rivalry with a 3-3 draw





Next game: Saint Mary’s 3/18/2021 | 19:00 Box Score ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Saint John’s Hockey and St. Thomas played a 3-3, non-conference tie at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (HBNHC) in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 16. The game was the last for UST (6-1-2, 2-0-1 MIAC) at NCAA Division III level. SJU (4-2-2, 2-0-1 MIAC) showed some rust in the first period – its first game action since Feb. 26 (a 2-2 draw at UST) – when the Tommies registered a 15-6 shot advantage. Zac Risteau gave the visitors a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season 9.42 in the match. However, the Johnnies flipped the script in the second period with an 18-8 lead on target. SJU registered the first nine shots of the period on the net (13 of the first 14) and also released one from the pipe. The seventh shot, a goal from a senior attacker Ryan Kero (Hermantown, Minn.), Tied the game at 1-1 7:34 in the second. The count was Kero’s third of the season and his 50th career point (19g / 31a). Sophomore ahead Auggie Moore (Edina, Minn.) Played a puck behind the net to the goal line and found a hard attack Jack Johnson (Bemidji, Minn.) In the slot for a nice one-timer to put SJU in charge with 1:01 left in the second period. Senior defender Cole Souto (Yorba Linda, California) then made it 3-1 with his first goal of the season – and first point since February 16, 2019 at Gustavus Adolphus – 53 seconds in the third period. The Tommies took advantage of the last two penalties of the game with a few power play goals late in the game. Risteau made it a one-goal game with his second of the evening at 12:52 PM and Grant Loven leveled the game with 3:26 to go. UST finished 2-for-4 on the man advantage on the Johnnies’ 0-for-4 show. Both teams generated scoring opportunities during the five-minute 3-on-3 extra time, but neither of them lit the light. UST had a 2-for-0 breakaway with 3:40 left in the extra session, but failed to put a shot on target. Senior Mac Berglove (Elk River, Minn.) Made 33 saves in the tie. SJU ended the rivalry with a 6-5-6 record against UST in the last 17 meetings. The Johnnies are closing their home schedule by hosting Saint Mary’s at the HBNHC Thursday, March 18 at 7pm.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos