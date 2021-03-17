Claimed last table tennis places in Tokyo 2020 during the world qualifier





Thai Suthasini Sawettabut and Kirill Skachkov from Russia have sealed the last available places in the table tennis competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the World Singles Qualification Tournament in Doha. Skachkov astonished British Liam Pitchford, the best seed, and claimed the last place in the men’s singles tournament in Tokyo 2020. The world’s number 54, who will have to compete as part of the neutral team of the Russian Olympic Committee in Tokyo 2020 due to the sanctions imposed on Russia as punishment for the state-sponsored doping scandal, beat Pitchford 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 14-12, 11-7. Skachkov is the fourth man to make it to the Olympics at the World Singles Qualification Tournament, following in the footsteps of the Czech Republics Lubomir Jancarik, the Hungarians Bence Majoros and the Slovakian Wang Yang. Sawettabut, the third seed in women’s singles, defeated Spaniards Maria Xiao 13-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 to book her ticket to the postponed Olympic Games in the Japanese capital. Russian Kirill Skachkov beat top seed Liam Pitchford from Great Britain to seal his place in Tokyo 2020 Getty Images The world’s number 41 joins Britt Eerland from the Netherlands, Sweden Linda Bergstrm, Russias Polina Mikhailova and Monacos Yang Xiaoxin to secure a place in Tokyo 2020. “I feel very happy to have qualified for the Olympics,” said Sawettabut. “This will be my second Olympic Games. “It was very difficult, she is left-handed and she played very well in this game. “I’ve done my best, tried to calm down and play it point by point.” Table tennis tournaments in Tokyo 2020, postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis, will be held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium from July 24 to August 6.







