Cricket News 2021: Derek Heilbronn catch, video, Valley District Cricket Club, Queensland sixth grade





At one end, a stocky blond-haired spinner gives the ball a crack. On the first slip, an equally sized player pulls in a blinder with the stickiest fingers on the field. At first glance, it felt like we were watching Shane Warne and Mark Taylor in their prime as two sixth-grade cricketers who made a spectacular wicket together last week. Footage of Derek Heilbronn’s classic catch of a Queensland match has gone viral, and understandably it’s one of those rare moments cricketers make once in a hundred tries. Watch every match of the 2021 Marsh One-Day Cup live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free> In a semifinal at Ashgrove over the weekend, left-handed Darcy Lewis had compiled 15 of 101 patient deliveries before deciding it was time to step up the gear. Joshua Durkin, the opponent’s leg spinner, poured a juicy half-tracker to Peter Easton Oval, who appeared to hit Lewis through the point on the rear foot. But the batsman could only handle a thick outer rim, which flew to the lonely slipfield. Heilbronn reached wide to the left and with lightning reflexes grabbed the nearly impossible catch in his left glove. And he did not enjoy his own work. The celebration of Heilbronn was the icing on the cake. The Valley District Cricket Club cult hero showed plenty of swagger as he threw the ball in the air and casually waltzed to his teammates on the inner ring. Slipvelders will appreciate this work! Derek Heilbronn of the Valley District Cricket Club took an absolute beauty in the armchair! pic.twitter.com/3pGHcLlhcx – MyCricket (@MyCricketAus) March 17, 2021 READ MORE: Test opener is getting big in Brisbane The clip has been viewed 72,000 times on Facebook in less than 14 hours and was strangely reminiscent of Mark Waugh’s attempt to take down Pakistan’s great Inzamam-ul-Haq in Bellerive Oval in 1999. Heilbronn’s side eventually lost the local derby and suffered a five-wicket loss to end their 2020/21 season. Gavin Brown recorded a gritty half-century, while Durkin ended up bowling 2/8 from five overs. Valley District Cricket Club will face Redlands in the final later this month.







