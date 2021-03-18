PODCAST: Spring Football is almost over





Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score starring Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. The Spring Game is next Saturday, so there are no takeaways yet, but Nate and BK can talk about what they love to see and hear from the game. The boys also discuss other events in and around Mizzou Football. Just because it’s off-season doesn’t mean we’re taking the time to talk about our favorite college soccer team. Let’s get started. : 45 – 3: 55: It’s March, spring football is happening and we are consuming all the reports because once Saturday is over … there won’t be much left to consume! But first a little chat about Mizzou Basketball, because why not! 3:56 AM – 12:00 PM: Based on reports coming out of Spring Camp are players many expected to perform well! Is this bias in confirmation or are these positive signals that we should all take and run with? Also some highlights that everyone hears about. 12:01 – 21:30: Even without staff changes, there would be some questions for the secondary Mizzou. It’s good to reiterate this is all report based, but how does the secondary start looking at the end of the spring ball for the Tigers? Also some more defense talks! 21:31 – 43:35: Everyone is pretty sure Connor Bazelak will be the starter, BUT the competition for the backup spot is intriguing as it’s between Tyler Macon and Brady Cook, two QBs that Mizzou fans have high hopes for. But which one will be the 2nd string? This is a seamless transition to an ongoing series here at Rock M Nation, which you can read here. 43:36 – 52:15: A story circulating in college football is about a former coach and Reality Show star from MTV’s Two-A-Days and the dark guy Rush Propst. And what Propst said about paying recruits. It’s a story we need to talk about! 52:16 – END: Final thoughts and enjoy the Black and Gold Spring game when you go and enjoy the fact that we get it this year! We will see you soon. To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes / Apple Podcasts, click HERE If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below. Rock M Nation is also on Spotify! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify! You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk Do you have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show might be able to answer it in an upcoming episode! Do you like Rock M Radio? Send us a review and subscribe to Rock M Radio on your favorite podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.







