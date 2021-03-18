With attention to the African American tennis community

With Black History Month recently coming to a close in February, now is a great time to showcase some of the great stories in the African American tennis community in the Jackson area. That community has a rich tradition of successful players, coaches, volunteers and programs that are an essential part of the Jackson tennis fabric.

One such story is that of Jimmie Coins, the new president of the Mississippi Tennis Association. Coins has been involved in multiple aspects of volunteering over the years and will now serve as the Mississippi Tennis Association’s first black president.

After first getting acquainted with the game as a 9th grader at Provine High School, Coins went on to play for Mississippi Tennis Hall of Famer Willie Shepard in Jackson State. Those experiences led to a lifelong love for the game, which Coins later felt led to pass on to the next generation. After being influenced by other volunteers such as Bill Dilday, Fred Banks, Art Jones and Cleon McKnight, Coins got into the service aspect of the sport. Those influences have led Coins in many ways, from leading to teaching the game, starting and leading multiple new USTA Adult League teams, serving on committees and boards, to mentoring new young coaches to PTR pros. to become.

After starting Coins Tennis programs in 2013, Coins used the former DEUCE initiative concept to engage new adults in learning the sport. DEUCE stands for Disparity Elimination Using Care & Exercise and is designed to use tennis as a platform to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle among minority communities. Hundreds of new adult players have been created throughout the history of the program, and many have later become USTA Adult League players. Coins expanded its program in recent years by bringing the PTR ACE program to Mississippi. PTR, short for Professional Tennis Registry, is one of the two leading certification bodies of tennis professionals in the US. PTR designed the ACE program to recruit and attract young minorities to the tennis teacher profession, and Coins has conducted five workshops, recruiting 70-80 young minorities to become certified PTR coaches.

I realized the importance of volunteering after working on my first tournament, Coins said.

I watched tennis develop friendships and camaraderie and promote health and wellness, so I got more and more involved. Then I started giving clinics and saw how much fun it was to share my love for the game with new players and see the joy on their faces as they learned how to play the game and see the welfare benefit it could do for them to give.

Coins also understands the impact that being a minority in a leadership role can have, and what that can mean for influencing the next generation of minority players and volunteers.

When people see someone like me participating in a board or in a particular role, they think they can do that too, Coins said. If it involves people who look like you, you’re more likely to get involved and think you belong in that environment. That was the key for me to want to be more involved, it shows that everything is open to all of us.

The increase in minority engagement from the perspective of players, volunteers and available programs is something that Coins has proudly seen developing over the past few decades. He sees opportunities to get into the sport easier than ever thanks to the concerted efforts of many.

It makes me proud that anyone can walk to any public facility and have the chance to play, Coins said. If you didn’t have the financial means, tennis wasn’t always easy to play. But now, with the resources and grants that the USTA and its various foundations have put into programming, anyone with any financial background can get started on some kind of low-cost beginner’s program, and they have more teaching options available.

In his time as president, Coins seeks to emphasize the development and mentoring of the younger generation and ensure that they continue to build on progress.

The MTA staff, the ones out there now and many who are now retired but laid the groundwork helped me a lot to learn how to organize programs to develop the next generation. And that’s one thing I want to focus on is getting younger people more involved, whether that’s the opportunity to learn the game, play the game, or get involved at the committee and board level . They are the leaders of the future.