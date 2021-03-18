The boys’ hockey team is adapting to changes this season, both on and off the Ice – BHS Register

It was only seven in the morning, but the gym on the old BHS campus on Institute Road was buzzing with activity. The sound of bouncing basketballs and squeaky rubber soles on the hardwood floor echoed across campus. Surprisingly, the athletes on the field weren’t basketball players. These athletes spend most of their time on the ice.

The Burlington boys’ hockey team took to basketball in the BHS gymnasium this season to replace their usual dryland (off-ice) training that has been curbed by Covid-19 safety restrictions at Leddy Park Arena. The gymnasium is one of the few areas in BHS where measured PCB levels are well below the state recommended safety threshold.

In a normal season, the teams’ dryland training consists of exercises such as push-ups, sit-ups and stair climbing outside the ice rink in Leddy Park Arena. This year, the team is only allowed to enter the arena 15 minutes before and after each workout, severely curtailing their training.

We didn’t want to do it [dryland] in the freezing cold outside, said Captain Tido Schulman, a senior and seahorse striker. So we were like, let’s just go and do it at BHS, and I’m like, basketball is a fun way to be active.

Noah Rubman, a freshman defender for the Seahorses, appreciates the addition of basketball cross training to the teams’ routine.

It’s always good to have more team bonding, and doing something other than hockey every now and then is always fun, too, Rubman said. We always have different teams in basketball, so it’s always different people working together.

The team has been practicing on the ice at Leddy Park Arena four days a week since the Vermont winter sports teams were allowed to start practicing in late December. Due to Covid security restrictions, the changing rooms in the arena are not available for use, making the teams unable to hold in-person meetings.

We’re probably in the locker room together more than we play on the ice together in a normal season, Schulman said. That’s a time when we normally get a band and get that off-ice aspect, but this year we didn’t, so that was interesting to manage.

The team has held Zoom meeting group video calls to make up for lost time in the locker room. During these meetings, the team analyzes films from their recent games and discusses areas in which they can improve. Sometimes they also watch films of other teams playing in preparation for upcoming matches.

It’s very convenient to watch film, said assistant captain Cannon Poulin, a sophomore and striker for the seahorses. When you look back, you can see all the mistakes you have made and also what you are doing right.

Another change the team faced this season was in their coaching staff after their previous coach, Lou DiMasi, stepped down after seven seasons.

Lou DiMasi had been our coach for all my time at BHS, so he had built some kind of foundation, Schulman said. We knew the practices, we knew when to go to games, just those logistical details.

This season, the team welcomed 29-year-old Andrew Bates as their new head coach. Bates was previously the director of the NHLs Florida Pantherss Youth Development Program, where he managed 15 youth hockey teams with players aged eight to 18. This season is his first experience as the head coach of a high school hockey team.

It’s nice to just worry about one team and just dial in on what we want to do in our goals as a team, Bates said. It was a great experience.

This transition in coaching offered new opportunities for leadership in the team. [Coach Bates] had never coached hockey in high school, so I felt like one of my jobs was only helping him get used to it, Schulman said.

Bates appreciated the help he received from Schulman, Poulin and the other assistant captains, senior defender Ethan Vincent and senior forward Parker Ballard.

I could lean on it [the captains] to help me sort things out a bit because the most important thing when you are a new coach is there are so many things to sort things out like jerseys and socks, what we have, what we don’t have, or who last years together, who didn’t, Bates said. They did a great job. They are all smart. They are all successful. They’re all really good kids, so for me personally, using these guys was extremely important.

Ballard has been on the team since his second year. He said he used his leadership skills and experience on the team to keep morale high through all the changes this season.

I understand a lot of what’s going on, the dynamics of the team, personalities in the team and how we really mix, Ballard said. I tend to use that to my advantage … I give people tips and things I noticed when they were on the ice, and I just try to fire people and get them going. That works in practice, and it also works in games.

You have guys like Parker who are really motivational and super dedicated, and they set the tone, Bates said. I think a lot of the younger kids, they see them working hard and they follow.

Some of the changes the team faced this season have been really beneficial and could become a regular part of the team routine. Bates believes the change from locker room meetings to Zoom meetings could remain here.

We used to just have to stay on the rink for an hour or two and watch a movie and sit in the locker room, Bates said. I think this is something that will last for a long time [Zoom meetings]

Another change this season that Bates says could become routine for the hockey team is basketball cross training.

We probably will [cross-training] if we can [next season] and, you know, switch workouts to keep it fun, Bates said.

With all the basketball the team has played so far, is the team good at basketball?

We stink of basketball, Ballard said.

Our team might be the worst at basketball if you took every team at BHS, Schulman added.

Regardless of the teams’ skill level, Schulman says cross training could become part of the team routine in the coming seasons.

On Sunday, March 14, the Seahorses defeated U-32 8-4, their first playoff win since 2010. Earlier this season, the U-32 defeated Burlington 10-3.

The first time we played U-32 it was definitely a rough night, Bates said. I remember after the game I thought, oh God, what are we going to do?

Still, Bates said the teams’ ethics and positive attitude throughout the season have enabled the team to improve and grow to beat the U-32.

From that game to this playoff game, the way we look and the way we look [our team is] playing, you can just see that they are confident and having fun and that they really bought themselves into the team, Bates said. They’ve just really grown as a team, and as players too, so I think it has a lot to do with their work ethic and growth throughout the season.

The Seahorses have moved up to play at Brattleboro in the quarter-finals on Wednesday March 17th at 7pm. The match will be broadcast live on the Brattleboro Youtube Channel