The Vanderbilt Hustler | An Intro (vert) to College: The River of Friendship

There seems to be a natural phenomenon when it comes to making friends. An attraction, as if we had always orbited each other, and now we were finally stuck together.

I wanted to write this article since I got the idea for my column. How do you make friends? I’ve been pondering and wondering about this question for years. When my equally introverted friends asked the question, I always shrugged and gave them advice that I wasn’t sure about. I have tried to follow the paths that have now led to my friendships. I considered my freshman high school myself, who had to start a new school and make new friends. I was terrified then, completely hidden in my shell. My completely accurate Meyers-Briggs personality test told me I then had a 96 percent introversion rate (I’m 81 percent now!). How did I make friends at all? I have to be completely honest: I don’t know. Unlike my usual articles of advice for introverts, this article will contain philosophical wonder, reminisce and anticipate an unknown future.

Making friends isn’t magical, nor is it completely passive. We are not waiting for friendship to develop suddenly if we maintain eye contact long enough. But at least for me, I drift towards people, slip away from the hustle and bustle, find the equally awkward smaller groups of people sitting, standing and not saying much, except for the occasional icebreaker that after years of training in is rooted. I float to them and join the clumsiness. In the end, the little voice in my head yelled at me enough for me to say something, or better yet, someone says something to me and the force of obligation requires me to respond.

This is the moment of fate. This is the moment when we check whether the key fits in the lock, or whether the piece fits in the puzzle. It takes a single word, a word of mutual understanding, to turn short responses into real conversation. Now you may ask, how do you get to this point? How do you know if the key actually fits in the lock? I have to apologize again for my failure to answer, but I don’t know. Are all friends forever? Not necessary. As I read in a study, many friends are simply the result of it geographic proximityThis doesn’t mean that they can’t be your best friends forever, it just means that there was a little bit of fortune involved in finding a friend who was so close to you. Right now, when you start playing a table tennis game with conversation, trying to see if you can match each other’s rhythm, the future is not important. It’s what you say next. Whether you regret it right away or are glad you said it because it pushes the meeting a little further. That first real meeting has only one goal: to find out if you want to continue it at another time.

This is probably the only solid advice I can give my fellow introverts: If you really want to keep that conversation going, don’t hesitate to ask for social media or a phone number. I know, it’s horrifying to put yourself out there, to allow them access to you at any time. However, they want a new connection just as much as you do, especially if you are both at the beginning of a new phase of life. The worst comes to the worst, you slowly stop talking and what was not intended hisses away.

But imagine, you put your homework aside, stop walking, pause your show to text this new friend. Back and forth again, more questions you wanted to ask, simple questions about What did you do today? and what are you doing tomorrow and why don’t we do it together? Again, this fear that they will say no, that it will feel weird or forced. Don’t stop right away, but just like I put a book down when I can’t get into it after a few chapters, don’t be afraid to take a step back to make it hiss. Friendship isn’t exclusive, but it doesn’t have to be so inclusive that every action requires exhausting energy to keep the relationship going.

But maybe it just keeps going, and texting conversations turns into lunch conversations into making daily plans. Maybe it feels natural, maybe you still have awkward silences. Who doesn’t? Better yet, if the friend you make is also an introverted friend, you will likely have comfortable silences. Congratulations, you made a friend! They may not be the best friend you’ve ever had or the person you think you can tell all your secrets to, but they are a friend to hang out with, to study with, to text random thoughts, to make contact with when our surroundings are unknown.

What if it seems like no one is clicking? Day after day it feels like you are always alone in your student house. Remember what I said about closeness? Create that closeness for yourself: hundreds of clubs, organized activities, roommates, surrounding areas, classes (at least find a classmate so you can ask questions if necessary). Your dorm is safe and you may be used to solitude, but I can promise the world won’t open your room’s door to greet you. The first step is to open the door yourself.

All that’s left is time. When I graduated from high school, my friends and I reflected that it would take another four years to get as close to new people as we’d gotten together. But when we thought about it, our four or six or ten years weren’t messing with our words, wondering if we were going to be closer friends, wondering if we’d made friends at all. I often think about my own future, but when I’m with friends the present is all that matters (warning: this is getting almost cheesy) because when I look back, whether we’ve grown apart or not I’m thankful for the happiness of our moments together. I am grateful for our clumsiness and minor disagreements and the hardships of planning a single meeting with the entire group. I am grateful for our efforts to move forward together.

The whole process is seamless, of course. I cannot look at every thread in the bracelet of life that we have made. I can’t say with confidence at what point we decided to become BFFs. One day it was clear.

How do I make friends? By being a little fragile, by letting me wash by the river and taking in the sights along the way.