The insane performance of the sixth grade player sparks fanaticism





Sixth grade cricketer Derek Heilbronn channeled Aussie Test great Mark Waugh with a moment of magic in the briefs. Photo: Qld Cricket A Queensland cricketer has become a viral sensation after an extraordinary catch in a sixth grade semi-final in Brisbane. Derek Heilbronn rode in the slips at the Valley District Cricket Club semi-finals in Ashgrove over the weekend. CONCERNING: Photos emerge after crowds have been cut for India T20s INCREDIBLE: Surprise development after ‘shameful’ cricket farce LEGAL SUCCESSOR: Rashid Khan breaks Shane Warne’s stunning record Little did he know his outrageous performance would turn him into an Internet sensation. Batsman Darcy Lewis must have thought he hit a boundary when he took a throw from spinner Joshua Durkin well beyond the stump. Lewis had collected only 15 runs from 101 balls at the time, but was sent off after an instinctive catch by Heilbronn in the slips. The batsman lashed out hard at Durkin’s delivery, but Heilbronn showed the reflexes of a steel trap to grab the ball from the air. The magical moment leaves viewers in awe Heilbronn casually threw the ball in the air before casually walking back to the pavilion as if nothing had happened. The fielder’s reaction was in stark contrast to the shocked laughter of his teammates at the barely credible bit of fieldwork. Slipvelders will appreciate this work! Derek Heilbronn of the Valley District Cricket Club took an absolute beauty in the armchair! pic.twitter.com/3pGHcLlhcx – MyCricket (@MyCricketAus) March 17, 2021 The clip has been viewed over 70,000 times on Facebook, with Heilbronn labeled a “legend” for its catchy masterclass. The My Cricket site labeled the great moment as ‘the equivalent of Shane Warne and Mark Taylor’s sixth grade’ – in reference to the iconic Aussie Test duo who combined many memorable Test wickets in the slip cordon together. Story continues Despite Heilbronn’s exploits, it wasn’t enough to stop his five-wicket squad from going down to their club rivals. The Valley District Cricket Club faces Redlands in the final later this month. click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







