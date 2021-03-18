What Auburn Footballers Said About Bryan Harsin Coaching Change

Shock was the first reaction for Auburn footballers on December 13.

That Sunday, less than 24 hours after they danced in the visitors’ dressing room at Davis-Wade Stadium in honor of a win Mississippi Statein their regular season finale, the coach who recruited them all to play for the Tigers Gus Malzahn used to be fired after eight seasons

“It clearly took us by surprise,” junior linebacker Owen Pappoe said on Wednesday before the team’s second spring practice session. “We didn’t expect that.”

It marked the beginning of a low season of change. Bryan Harsin replaced MalzahnNine new assistant coaches joined him on the staff. Multiple contributors have left Auburn, by entering the NFL Draft or Transfer Portal.

But since late January, when the Tigers began their winter conditioning program, that shock has been replaced by excitement.

“The new staff that came in, man, we love these guys,” said Pappoo. “They are all great people, all of them. Really, the message for me and several players on the team was to buy everyone into the dream that Coach Harsin is trying to bring to us. I mean, so far, everything is going well. love these guys. We’re buying into the culture. “

That culture is demanding. Quarterback Bo Nix described Harsin as “passionate”, “ruthless” and as “very attentive to detail”. But that’s a good thing, he added.

“Our motto is 1-0 every day,” said senior center Nick Brahms. “It starts with being on time, being locked up for meetings and stuff, and learning what to do. You transfer that to the practice field and make sure you know what to do. It’s a really good atmosphere and environment. “I love it, and work, hard work is what Auburn is all about. And I think Coach Harsin has mastered that.”

One of the best examples of how things are different, Brahms explained, is what players do in the weight room. Under Malzahn’s strength and conditioning coach, Ryan Russell, players did a few reps at maximum weight. Under Jeff Pitman, who brought Harsin from Boise State, players do maxes with one lift at a higher weight.

“Man, we’ll look like Marines are coming down, I’m telling you,” said Pappoo. “Coach Pitman’s schedule is crazy, man. Everyone, I think everyone PR’ed last week when we did it. I know I set a personal best for every lift we had, except for clean.”

There is also excitement about the plans the new coaching staff are putting in place on offense and defense. Nix said the offense that Harsin and coordinator Mike Bobo are running is “very manifold” in formation and that he will have it more below center.

The team has had only one practice so far this spring, and not even in full pads, but Pappoe said he and fellow linebacker Zakoby McClain are already “fighting” because of what coordinator Derek Mason is implementing on defense.

“He’s a great guy. We love the system he’s bringing in for us, and we love him as a person,” said Pappoe. “The run fits that we see now. I’m just gonna say it, it’s gonna be something crazy this year. I really like it, man. The chance for us to do a lot of plays will be there.”

3-4 OR 4-3 ?:Why Auburn’s Defense Front Might Look Different Under Derek Mason

History may be on Auburn’s side. This is the sixth head coach change the program has made since 1992. The Tigers won more games the following season after each of the first five, last winning a SEC Championship in 2013.

The figure to be beaten in 2021 is 6-5.

“Change is hard. Change is hard to go through,” said Nix. “But sometimes when you take advantage of it, on the other side of change, it can provide an opportunity. And I think that’s what we have now. We have a great opportunity with our new hires. We are all excited. “

Josh Vitale is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can follow him on Twitter at @JoshVitaleTo reach him by email,click here