F. King Alexander has been on probation by the State of Oregon for sexual harassment of LSU | News

Oregon State University leaders rebuked former LSU President F. King Alexander by putting him on trial Wednesday, the latest in a wave of discipline or departure from other universities over LSU’s allegations of sexual misconduct in the past. years.

Just over nine months after leaving LSU to lead Oregons’ largest university, Alexander found himself struggling to keep his job amid intense scrutiny over his handling of Title IX complaints and sexual misconduct allegations during his six years at Louisiana’s flagship college.

Although Alexander faced potentially severe disciplinary action, including dismissal, a majority of the members of the OSU’s Board of Trustees instead approved a probationary period of more than 10 weeks in which a third party raised open questions regarding the LSU. report and collect feedback. of the community, among other requirements.

Officials took that action against Alexander after a lengthy hearing on the findings of a law firm review that described the leadership of physical and dating violence under Alexander’s tenure at Louisiana’s flagship college. The Husch Blackwell investigation, named after the law firm contracted to run it, detailed cultural issues at LSU, in particular Title IX programs, and allegations of inappropriate conduct throughout the university.

None of the various OSU students and staff who spoke publicly, including survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence, supported Alexander’s recent responses to the report. Most asked for his resignation.

At LSU, athletic gains took precedence over the experiences and trauma of those who came forward to bring about mild sexual and interpersonal violence, said Jenna Riccolo, speaking on behalf of OSU’s staff association, SEIU 503.

Others criticized the arcane search-and-recruitment process to bring Alexander to the school, the slow response of OSU leaders after the release of the LSU report, and survivors of sexual assault who felt they had long been ignored.

Alexander said he was sorry and echoed many of his comments in a recent letter of apology.

I am really sorry for all the pain this problem has caused, he said during the virtual meeting on Wednesday. I accept ultimate responsibility and liability.

The impact of the Husch Blackwell report was far-reaching, and last week saw the University of Kansas “say goodbye” to former LSU football coach Les Miles, as well as the schools’ athletics director, Jeff Long.

In his letter last week, Alexander also expressed regret that he had not taken stronger action against Miles. He said the LSU Board of Supervisors chose not to fire Miles for lack of evidence. That decision came two months before he became president of the LSU, Alexander said.

He also criticized budget cuts and difficulties in getting LSU’s Title IX program operational in 2015.

USA Today first reported on the long history of sexual harassment at the Louisiana flagship school in November, prompting school officials to enact the Husch Blackwell report.

The publication earlier this month has sparked control over Kings leadership at OSU and has led to detailed frustrations that LSU officials encountered when dealing with cases of sexual misconduct, particularly within the athletics department and complaints filed against Miles.

While at LSU, Miles was accused of kissing, “unwillingly touching” a female student, telling her he was attracted to her and suggesting they go to a hotel or his flat, according to a 2013 classified report. which was recently partially made public.

According to the Husch Blackwell report, the former coach also requested that his office be staffed by women with large breasts and beautiful girls whom he suggested after leading the Tigers to the 2012 national championship game.

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva emailed Alexander in 2013 warning of the risk the allegations posed to the school and football program, saying Miles should be fired, according to the Husch Blackwell report.

Alexander, answering the trustees’ questions, said the letter was more of a warning from Alleva that Miles was on shaky ground and that he should be fired if he stepped over the line. Miles was sanctioned and had to go to counseling at the time and it was illegal to text or call student workers.

“I was confident that the athletics director was watching Les Miles closely because he wanted him fired,” Alexander said on Wednesday. “Any violation of these things would have gotten him fired and provided us with evidence to remove him sooner.”

Miles kept his job but was eventually fired early in the 2016 season due to the teams’ poor performance.

In an interview with The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, chair of LSU faculty senate Mandi Lopez, wondered why in 2015 LSU administrators fired a woman who used blasphemy in her lectures, while football coach Les Miles took center stage in allegations of inappropriate behavior with co- eds leading him. bosses to forbid him to be alone with female students.

Perhaps a point I avoid are the targeted actions taken against and subsequent dismissal of a permanent faculty member, Lopez said without referring by name to Teresa Buchanan, a permanent professor specializing in early childhood education and trained elementary school teachers. .

Lopez said the faculty members’ offense was absurdly minor compared to that of the now infamous coach.

She also noted that only two of the 16 LSU Board of Supervisors are women, 11% on the board, versus 51% in the US population, and asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to take those numbers into account when making arrangements.

Despite actions taken at other universities, no one has lost a job at LSU. Two administrators were temporarily suspended, and state lawmakers have called on the school to take stronger measures to protect students from sexual misconduct and to make up for past failures.

LSU interim president Tom Galligan has vowed to adopt the more than a dozen recommendations in the Husch Blackwell report.

The school announced on Wednesday that it plans to launch a confidential website designed to support people dealing with domestic or sexual violence. Galligan also told Faculty Senate members that he is also looking for a suitable location in the center of the campus to house the Title IX office because the current one near University Lake is difficult to find.

