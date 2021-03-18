All you did was play cricket: The Tribune India





NJ Ravi Chander Cricket, with its countless joys and glorious insecurities, has always fascinated me. During the holidays, my teenage friends and I ran to several ‘maids’ and watched teams lock the horns in state association tournaments. The humble bicycle was our salvation at the time, as so few resources for pastime or recreation were available to us. Distance was no hindrance, and we drove to far-flung areas to watch the action. It was magical to see EAS Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, GR Viswanath and SMH Kirmani excel in their craft. The grounds of the Indian Gymkhana and St. Aloysius School, a stone’s throw from our home, were our favorite hunting grounds. We learned the tricks of the game there and dreamed of one day representing our school, college or organization. Some even thought of wearing the India cap. We entered the game by playing with a tennis or cork ball. A granite block or the trunk of a tree served as a passage. We used a bat to measure the length of the crease, which was carved into the ground with the toe end of the willow tree. Since many of the players came from poor families, we rarely donned cricket equipment other than a pair of gloves. Although this was dangerous, we played on without realizing the consequences. Given the responsibility of leading a group of neighborhood boys in obscure tournaments, I had to take my job off my hands. On the weekend, I would hop on my bike and beg the players to make it to the games. Despite their promises, a few skipped school or were late. Fortunately, interested spectators who wanted to give it a try would fill in for the absent players if needed. Often referred to as a gentleman’s game, cricket would see a batsman ‘walk’ if he knew he was out without waiting for the referee to raise the dreaded finger. But we were anything but merciful, picking up arguments with referees and our opponents and fudging score sheets – which was often a page from a used notebook. Fudging scores were only possible during friendly matches as authorized scorers during the official matches would do the job impeccably. Hosting cricket commentary made such a difference to our everyday lives at the time, and the radio did a fantastic job of bringing the action into our salons. Once upon a time, a senior bank colleague and diehard cricket fan had his ears glued tightly to the transistor, unaware of his boss floating around him. When asked what was going on, he replied in an instant, “Seven down.” “You won’t listen to the commentary from now on,” the manager growled, before turning around. In another hilarious episode, when a bus conductor came to ask for tickets, a passenger who was lost in the running commentary replied, “100 for two.” Cricket today is not just a game, but a religion that transcends borders.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos