Downingtown West has high expectations; Florence from East / Shanahan has an unforgettable senior night – PA Prep Live

With Flyers Cup Selection Sunday less than two weeks ahead, Downingtown West (7-2-1-0) is still at the top of the Boys AA division, according to the final look at the rankings before the official selections take place on March 28 .

If the Whippets can stay in that spot, it will be the first time that Downingtown West has ever claimed the best seed in the Flyers Cup.

Ryan Smith has been coaching the Whippets for nine years now. He saw the program grow from a small team of players without a JV team into a real tournament competition.

It feels good, Smith said. But when you get to this point in the season, everything is a playoff game. It’s been a few years since we won the Ches-Mont Championship, and that’s the goal, then we’ll focus on the Flyers Cup.

The Ches-Mont play-offs will be played in three days: March 29-31. The Flyers Cup starts not long after.

Senior forward Zakari Spero is the Whippets leader on the ice, and on most statistics, with seven goals and 13 assists in 11 games played this season. But Smith attributes his team’s success so far to consistent play on both ends of the ice.

Zak has been producing on the scoreboard for four years now, Smith said. He’s a senior, we knew it would be him who would lead the squad, but I think the one who really stands out is our goalkeeper Aidan McHutchison.

In his senior campaign, McHutchison’s bailout rate was a whopping .931. He has allowed only 27 goals on 394 shots on target.

He has exceeded my expectations, he has really been ahead of us, Smith said. He holds us in every game and gives us the chance to win every night, which is really what you ask for in a goalkeeper.

A conspicuous attacking effort doesn’t go far without the work of those protecting the man in the net. For the Whippets, it’s a row of four juniors and a freshman working on the defensive end.

We have been lucky enough to have defenders who have been with us for a few years now, Smith said. They do so well there. It is really a team effort.

There are still a few weeks to go before the Flyers Cup brackets are completed, but the Whippets know what to do to get their hands on the top seed.

It comes down to one game, Smith said. We have Spring-Ford as our last game of the season. As long as we beat them, we’ll hold that place. Every game matters, and you have to win every game you can play, so that’s where our focus is.

Spring-Ford (5-1-0-1) is part of the Pioneer conference, where they sit first with only two losses. The Whippets will take on the Rams in their last regular season game on Monday at Ice Line.

They have a lot of good players on our team, Smith said. But their goalkeeper is exceptional.

Smith knows very well what the Whippets will face when facing the Rams. He coached Spring-Ford just-less Tyler Temoyan in travel hockey a few years ago. Senior Tyler Temoyan has a savings rate of .935 this season.

He’s a phenomenal goalkeeper and an even better kid, but he’ll be the test, Smith said. We’ll probably have to put more than 40 shots on him to win the game, and we have to get on fire. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t win the game.

As for the Ches-Mont tournament, the Whippets have one more challenge ahead of them. They’ve already secured the No. 2 seed and a first round of goodbye, but there’s stiff competition all over the conference.

As for West Chester East, they have a team there that is very competitive, very talented and very skilled, Smith said. We clearly have our sights set on that game and we hope to see them again.

Although Rustin is in a distant fifth place in the Ches-Mont National standings, Smith named the Golden Knights – an eternal powerhouse who stumbles through a bit of a rebuilding year – when asked for a potential playoff dark horse.

They definitely have a small setback, but it’s not because of a lack of talent, Smith said. With their history of winning, they could surprise some people …

Senior Night to Remember

The senior high school athletes waded into the unknown, hoping the pandemic wouldn’t take away their chance of hitting the ice for their final season.

For Chara Florence, the lone senior on the Downingtown East / Bishop Shanahan girls’ team, there was no better way to celebrate the end of her high school hockey career than a 4-3 win over a senior night competitive conference foe.

Underdog Downingtown East / Shanahan (4-6-0-0) eliminated the previously unbeaten Boyertown / OJR (8-0-0-1) in overtime last Friday. In a previous encounter between the two teams, East / Shanahan struggled tremendously in an 8-3 defeat.

Florence started playing her freshman year, with no previous experience. On Friday she was celebrated by teammates, coaches, fans and her family, but the result made the evening that much more memorable.

I started playing hockey in my freshman year, but I didn’t know how to play and I didn’t know how to skate, Florence said. But it has had such a positive impact on my life.

The teams’ four goals were scored by the usual top scorers Amanda Wallace and Maggie Jacoby van Oost / Shanahans.

Their efforts were supported by a strong performance by second goalkeeper Olivia Ceglia in the net. She stopped 38 of the 41 shots from Boyertown-OJRs, increasing her serve percentage to an impressive .820.

It was a very intense game, said Florence. They were undefeated and had hit us pretty bad before. We didn’t have high expectations, it was a game we had to win to make it to the play-offs.

Wallace built the momentum by scoring two goals and Jacoby sealed the deal with the tying goal and extra time winner, making their season totals 11 and 8 goals respectively.

Once we got into overtime my teammate got a goal and our team just exploded, Florence said. It was a great feeling.

Although she took to the ice with little skill and no experience, she attributes her success to the support of her teammates.

I love the team’s camaraderie and the fact that those girls push me to get better, she said. I started out as the worst on the team because I didn’t know anything, but it was great having that group of girls together for four years.

Four years after embarking on something completely new – a challenge for everyone, but especially a teenager – Florence has a few words of advice to offer anyone considering a new sport.

Just jump in, Florence said. No one will turn down someone who is excited and wants to play. Showing up with a good attitude and working hard will work wonders for you.

East / Shanahan will close their regular season with a game against Bux-Mont (3-5-1-0) on March 26 at Ice Line.

Union League Good Citizens

DTE / Shanahan has plenty to celebrate this week. Forward Dana Watson was recognized as the winner of the Union League Good Citizenship Day. She’s joined by several other local honorees, including Downingtown Wests Sabin Barbacci, Rustins Tommy Gathercole, and Conestogas Linc Zdancewicz.

Hockey is important, of course, but just making sure you’re a good person is key, said Western coach Ryan Smith. And Sabin is definitely an example of that. He’s a good boy with a good head on his shoulders.

Current Flyers Cup Top Seeds

Boys Class A.

West Chester East Strath Haven West Chester Henderson Wissahickon Springfield-Delco

Boys class AA

Downingtown West Pennsbury Haverford High Spring Ford Rock South Council

Boys class AAA

Malvern Prep Holy Spirit Prep The room St. Josephs Prep Roman Catholic

Girls