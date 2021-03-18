WR Curtis Samuel signs a $ 34.5 million 3-year deal with the Washington Football Team





Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel signs a three-year $ 34.5 million deal with the Washington Football Team, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday. A second round draft pick by the Ohio State Panthers in 2017, Samuel finally lived up to expectations last season under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who took advantage of the speedster’s ability to play wide and run back like he did on the University. Samuel had a career-best 77 catches for 851 yards and 41 rushes for 200 yards when Brady used the 24-year-old as he intended to use running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed 13 games with injuries. Samuel’s most impressive stat from the past season was a catch rate (79.4%) leading all NFL receivers and well above his 56.3% rate in the previous three seasons. He also became one of the front runners with catches in third place for first downs. Washington wanted to add speed to a wide receiver and accomplished that mission with Samuel, who drove the 40-yard dash in the 2017 scouting combo in 4.31 seconds. Fellow starting wide Terry McLaurin ran a 4.35 two years later. Lacking depth and a consistent receiving partner for McLaurin, Washington wanted to limit the attention defended him. Samuel’s deal brings him together with McLaurin in the NFL after the two played together in Ohio State, where they were members of the 2014 recruiting class. In a tweet on Wednesday, McLaurin expressed excitement at Samuel joining him in Washington, writing, “We really talked about this in the freshman year of the dorms.” Washington tried to trade for Samuel last season, a search that began in the summer and lasted until the transaction deadline, ESPN reported Tuesday. The person who blocked the move: Panther’s general manager Marty Hurney, who now serves as senior vice president of player personnel in Washington. Washington does have running Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic, who can both help in the pass game while split outside or in the slot. Both are former recipients. Samuel, a former college that is declining, will complement their skills by occasionally aligning in the backfield, but mostly focusing as a receiver. In 53 career games, Samuel has 185 receptions for 2,087 yards, 14 touchdown receptions, 478 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns. While injuries limited him to just 22 games in his first two seasons, he played in 31 of 32 games in the past two seasons. ESPN’s John Keim and David Newton contributed to this report.







