BOYS HOCKEY: Bemidji makes late equalizer, drops section quarter-final in OT to Moorhead

Lumberjacks Wyatt Mattfield sent the game to extra time by 6:45 am to play according to rules, but the Spuds struck with six seconds to play in the extra period to secure a 3-2 win.

They did everything we asked of them as coaches, said BHS head coach Pete Stahnke. They definitely worked their tail off. They played really good hockey at the right time and I think that gave us that chance tonight.

BHS goalkeeper Tanner Rebischke made 47 saves in a striking night in the net. The senior nearly duplicated his 52-save quarter-final performance of the previous seasons, when the Jacks took off in a similar fashion, nearly knocking off top-seeded Moorhead.

He did the same last year. I think he played amazingly, said Stahnke. He made all the hard saves and he gave us a chance to win in overtime.





The clock ran late in overtime when the Spuds scored with six seconds to go as the bodies piled up for Rebischke. Luke Leonard eventually got the honor of poking the winning goal out of the scrum.

The last one to go in hit a broken stick and bounced all over the place, Stahnke said of the decisive goal. There were boys everywhere. That puck just found its way through everyone and went in. It was a shame, but (Rebischke) was excellent.

Bemidji’s Wyatt Mattfield (16) is congratulated on his goal against Moorhead in their Section 8AA Boys Hockey Quarter Final Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Moorhead Sports Center. (Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service)

The Spuds (11-7-1) carried the No. 2 seed and the Lumberjacks (8-11) the No. 7 seed in the Wednesday playoff tilt.

The teams were at 1-1 through the opening frame.

Ian Ness scored on a wraparound, putting the Spuds at 5:41 from the first period.

With only 35 seconds to go, Hunter Marcotte worked his way down and tied the game, giving Bemidji a kick on the way to the locker room. Grant Declusin set up the goal and got an assist.

Ness scored his second goal of the evening on a one-timer with 6:23 going into the second stanza. Carson Triggs led him from behind the cage while Moorhead regained a 2-1 lead before the break.

Rebischke saved in time to prevent the Spuds from filling their lead.

An interference call against the home side with 7:46 to play was just what BHS needed.

A minute ahead, Mattfield was at the door to tip a puck played by Connor Savard. The sophomore’s goal balanced the game with 2-2 and 6:45 to play in the third period.

That was a great piece by Connor Savard, Stahnke said. I don’t know how he saw him. He had the puck on the top and Wyatt was completely open at the back. Connor put an absolutely perfect pass on his stick and then (Mattfield) hammered it home.

Bemidji successfully withstood a penalty kill that started one minute after the eight-minute extra time.

Just when it looked like a second extra time would be needed, Moorhead scored the late winner.

The Spuds outperform BHS 50-30 for the game. Will Kunka earned a total of 28 save for the win.

The Lumberjacks came up short in another nail bite against rival Moorhead to close out the season, but they showed how much progress they had made.

Bemidji improved from a 3-22-1 campaign last season to finish 8-11 in a shortened 2020-21 season. The team won its last four games in the regular season, starting with a 5-2 win in Brainerd on March 4.

We started slow. We couldn’t find that way to win, and these guys just kept fighting. They could easily have thrown in the towel, Stahnke said. I think the big turning point was when we beat Brainerd in Brainerd. We beat them pretty convincingly, and from then on they just built real confidence in themselves and turned things around. I can’t tell you how proud I am of these guys.

Thirteen seniors completed their BHS hockey careers Wednesday: Declusin, Marcotte, Rebischke, Savard, Nathan Alto, Michael Dickinson, Tate Hammitt, Lincoln Huerd, Ethan Maish, Nathan Mannausau, Cole Matetich, Josh Nyberg and Rhett Seeger.

No. 2 Moorhead 3, No. 7 Bemidji 2 (OT)

BHS 1 0 1 0 – 2

Best before 1 1 0 1-3

First Period – 1, MHD, Ness (Triggs, Lindberg), 5:41; 2, BHS, Marcotte (Declusin), 16:25.

Second period – 3, MHD, Ness (Triggs, Lindberg), 10:37.

Third Period – 4, BHS, Mattfield (Savard, Gladen), 10:15, PP.

Overtime – 5, MHD, Leonard (unaided), 7:54.

Goals (saves shots) – BHS, Rebischke (47-50); MHD, Kunka (28-30).