Survey asks Japanese teens which school club they want to join, and kitaku club is the best choice





Of course tennis and band are fun, but it’s hard to beat kitaku’s appeal Japan is often described as a group-oriented society, and that also affects school life. Especially in high and high school, children in Japan are strongly encouraged to enroll in extracurricular activities, and in some schools it is even mandatory to join a club or sports team. Since Japanese extracurricular activities often have quite intensive practice / meeting schedules, it’s usually not possible to do more than one, so choosing which club to join is an important decision. Japanese app for text input on smartphones Simeji recently asked its users Which school club they want to join collected 2,690 responses from users ages 10 to 19 and compiled a list of the top 10, so let’s take a look at the results. 10. Table tennis

9. Light music

8. Tennis

7. Badminton

6. Basketball Racket sports had a strong showing in the 6-10 rankings, which also included the light music (or keion, to use the Japanese term) club, which specializes in modern / pop music as opposed to classical or marching variants. 5. Art

4. Concert band

3. Volleyball

2. Dance The 2-5 group is where the traditional school concert band appears. As for the dance club, in Japanese schools it is usually a mix of jazz and hip hop styles, often performed as a group, not ballroom, ballet or interpretive routines. And finally, at the top of the list, the club that respondents most want to join is called in Japanese ‘kitaku-bu’, literally going to the home club, or, in layman’s terms … not be part of an extracurricular activity at all, and be free to do whatever they want after school. Given how much of Japanese society is structured around group membership, it may be surprising that the first choice among survey respondents is not to join. However, in addition to the high academic expectations their schools place on Japanese children, many of them also attend separate cram schools in the evenings. Add in an extracurricular activity, and many of them are left with precious little unstructured free time to explore independent interests at their own pace, socialize with friends outside of their school / club affiliations, or even just relax and recharge mentally. Even the most diligent and outgoing people occasionally crave some responsibility-free time to themselves, and being part of the home club is one of the few ways kids in Japan can expect to build that into their lifestyle. It is, of course, important to remember that the Shimejis survey is, after all, a survey, and so it should not be taken as a sign that every child in Japan secretly dislikes practicing the clarinet or working on their free throw form. There is also probably a bit of a demographic imbalance among the participants, as dance clubs, for example, are comparatively much more popular among girls, and neither football nor baseball, the perennially professed preferences of teenage boys, are nowhere on the list. But at least it is proof that many children in Japan want to take more breaks because they are not pushed on the path of self-improvement. Source: PR times

Top image: Pakutaso (edited by SoraNews24)

Insert pictures: Pakutaso (1 2 3

