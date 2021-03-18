Wild Warmup: Minnesota in Colorado

The Wild Warmup is presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling

After securing all 10 points and a perfect 5-0 record on his recent five-game home stand, the Wild will be putting his show on the road for two games against the Colorado Avalanche starting Thursday night in Denver.

The games against the Avs are the fifth and sixth between the clubs this season, with each club winning two of the first four games.

The Wild won 6-2 in the final match-up between the teams on February 24 in Denver, a win during the Wild’s six-game winning streak.

This time, Minnesota is bringing a five-game winning streak to Ball Arena and the two clubs are only one point apart in the West Division standings. Minnesota currently holds 37 points, while Colorado is at 36.

But these clubs are closer in areas than just the standings.

Both teams have played 27 games and have a difference of 22 goals in the season. Both are 7-2-1 over their past 10 games. Both bring into play winning streaks (Colorado has won the past four). Both teams score an average of 3.19 goals per game, tied for 11th place in the NHL. Both are on average 2.37 goals conceded per game, a tie for fifth place.

Colorado’s 87.7 percent on the penalty kill is the second best in the League. The 86.2 percent of Minnesota is in third place.

About the only difference is in the power game, where Colorado ranks 13th, with a 23 percent conversion, while Minnesota is 31st with 8.1 percent.

Both clubs have had great goaltending this season, with the Wild getting it from both Kaapo Kahkonen and Cam Talbot, while the Avs were a one-man show between the posts, with Philipp Grubauer starting 22 of the 27 games so far.

If recent history is any guide, it’s Thursday’s Kahkonen in target for the Wild. He made 31 saves on Tuesday in a shutout victory against the Arizona Coyotes, his second shutout in the NHL career. The win extended his personal winning streak to nine games, a franchise record and the longest streak in the NHL this season.

Video: Kahkonen stops all 31 shots he faced in a 3-0 win

Wild coach Dean Evason has made it a habit to have each of his goalkeepers play consecutive matches before sliding back to the other.

Also in his favor, Kahkonen’s performance in Denver in that game on Feb. 24, where he stopped 30 of the 32 shots against in the win.

Grubauer’s 16 wins this season equals Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury for second in the NHL, while his 1.85 goals-against-average is the league’s first among goalkeepers with at least 15 starts. His storage percentage of 0.925 is the fifth.

Kahkonen, for his part, is fourth in goals conceded (2.05) and third in bailout rate (.927). His 12 wins are also tied in seventh place, but every goalkeeper in front of him has started at least five more games.

But regardless of which goalkeeper Evason decides to start, he said he is confident in his team’s chances of winning.

“It’s probably as high as you can imagine,” Evason said. “Both guys feel extremely comfortable. The important thing is that the team feels extremely comfortable.”

Colorado is led offensively by Mikko Rantanen, who has a team-best 14 goals and 30 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 17 assists, despite missing four games this season due to an injury.

The Wild continues without moving forward Marcus Foligno, who is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. Foligno is one of 12 Wild players to have scored at least 10 points this season.