Sports
Wild Warmup: Minnesota in Colorado
The Wild Warmup is presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling
After securing all 10 points and a perfect 5-0 record on his recent five-game home stand, the Wild will be putting his show on the road for two games against the Colorado Avalanche starting Thursday night in Denver.
The games against the Avs are the fifth and sixth between the clubs this season, with each club winning two of the first four games.
The Wild won 6-2 in the final match-up between the teams on February 24 in Denver, a win during the Wild’s six-game winning streak.
This time, Minnesota is bringing a five-game winning streak to Ball Arena and the two clubs are only one point apart in the West Division standings. Minnesota currently holds 37 points, while Colorado is at 36.
But these clubs are closer in areas than just the standings.
Both teams have played 27 games and have a difference of 22 goals in the season. Both are 7-2-1 over their past 10 games. Both bring into play winning streaks (Colorado has won the past four). Both teams score an average of 3.19 goals per game, tied for 11th place in the NHL. Both are on average 2.37 goals conceded per game, a tie for fifth place.
Colorado’s 87.7 percent on the penalty kill is the second best in the League. The 86.2 percent of Minnesota is in third place.
About the only difference is in the power game, where Colorado ranks 13th, with a 23 percent conversion, while Minnesota is 31st with 8.1 percent.
Both clubs have had great goaltending this season, with the Wild getting it from both Kaapo Kahkonen and Cam Talbot, while the Avs were a one-man show between the posts, with Philipp Grubauer starting 22 of the 27 games so far.
If recent history is any guide, it’s Thursday’s Kahkonen in target for the Wild. He made 31 saves on Tuesday in a shutout victory against the Arizona Coyotes, his second shutout in the NHL career. The win extended his personal winning streak to nine games, a franchise record and the longest streak in the NHL this season.
Video: Kahkonen stops all 31 shots he faced in a 3-0 win
Wild coach Dean Evason has made it a habit to have each of his goalkeepers play consecutive matches before sliding back to the other.
Also in his favor, Kahkonen’s performance in Denver in that game on Feb. 24, where he stopped 30 of the 32 shots against in the win.
Grubauer’s 16 wins this season equals Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury for second in the NHL, while his 1.85 goals-against-average is the league’s first among goalkeepers with at least 15 starts. His storage percentage of 0.925 is the fifth.
Kahkonen, for his part, is fourth in goals conceded (2.05) and third in bailout rate (.927). His 12 wins are also tied in seventh place, but every goalkeeper in front of him has started at least five more games.
But regardless of which goalkeeper Evason decides to start, he said he is confident in his team’s chances of winning.
“It’s probably as high as you can imagine,” Evason said. “Both guys feel extremely comfortable. The important thing is that the team feels extremely comfortable.”
Colorado is led offensively by Mikko Rantanen, who has a team-best 14 goals and 30 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 17 assists, despite missing four games this season due to an injury.
The Wild continues without moving forward Marcus Foligno, who is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. Foligno is one of 12 Wild players to have scored at least 10 points this season.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]