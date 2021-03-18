Optimistic about hosting India in the 2023 Asia Cup: Chairman of the Pak Cricket Board





Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani is optimistic about hosting India in the Asia Cup in 2023 and hopes that political relations between the two neighboring countries will improve by then. Mani said Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup in 2022, eliminating the chance that the continental event will be held in June this year. In 2022, Sri Lanka will have it (Asia Cup) and in 2023 Pakistan will host the regional event. I am optimistic that political relations between the two countries would have improved over time and that this would pave the way for the Indian team to come to Pakistan, ‘said Mani. “In recent days there have been some positive signs through back doors and hopefully the ice in relationships is melting,” he told Jang newspaper in an interview on Wednesday. Mani said if the Indian team visits its neighbors it will be a “big break” for Pakistani cricket. Mani went on to say that the 2021 Asia Cup is unlikely to be held as Pakistan has no time for it due to PSL 6 matches and India will also be in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. “There is no question of the Asian Cup being held this year because we are very busy and have no time to spare this year.” “In June, there was a small window where we are going to play the rest of Pakistan’s Super League matches,” said Mani. “The Indian team will play the Test Championship final against New Zealand. They have to go to England two weeks ago and remain in quarantine, so the Indian team is also busy,” he added. Mani said he has officially received no information about the reports that India has sent its ‘B’ team to the Asia Cup. “We have also heard that the Indian board wants to send a B team to the Asia Cup, but nobody has spoken to us about it.” Mani said the Asia Cup revenues will be used to promote cricket in associated countries. He said that the Asian Cricket Council can only be assured of a decent income from the tournament if all teams participate in the regional competition. Mani also announced that the ICC had assured the PCB of Pakistan’s participation in this year’s World T20 in India. (Only the header and image of this report may have been modified by Business Standard personnel; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

