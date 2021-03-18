Roger Federer caught tug of war





The Mexican Open tournament director has struck contracts like Roger Federer’s (pictured), which binds him to the Dubai Open. (Getty Images) The Mexican Open tournament director has knocked out Roger Federer and his involvement in the Dubai Open after never appearing at the Acapulco event. Federer has always played the Dubai Open when available, never in Mexico. WOW: Andrey Rublev continues to attack ‘absurd’ Roger Federer farce ‘RISK AND REWARD’: Ash Barty announces return to WTA Tour This means that the 20-time Grand Slam champion cannot appear on Acapulco due to the tournaments that take place at the same time of the year. Not being able to pull the biggest names obviously affects the marketability of ATP 250 and 500 events. The Swiss maestro has won the Dubai tournament eight times – he misses it six times – but will not be available this year. Despite Rafael Nadal attending the Mexican event frequently and boosting prestige, Federer withdrew from Dubai after halftime after returning to the ATP Tour in Doha. Tournament director Raul Zurutuza claimed Federer had a deal with Dubai and hoped more of its kind would “ never be repeated ” so that big-name players can attend multiple events. There are a lot of players that one would like to have as a manager, the truth is we talk a lot with their representative, Zurutuza said at a press conference prior to the event. Roger Federer poses with the winner’s trophy after the victory on Day Fourteen of the Dubai Duty Free Championships at the Tennis Stadium on March 2, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel / Getty Images) I saw him (Stefanos Tsitsipas) happy, I received him at the airport, he is a very relaxed boy. I hope he falls in love with Mexico and stays with Dubai with all due respect. That story of Roger (Federer) who never came to Mexico because of the Dubai issue, I hope it will never be repeated with any other player. It is important that every player can participate in as many tournaments as possible. Tsitsipas arrived well, he trained and it is interesting, I think we will have good things with him. Nadal’s absence from Acapulco Nadal announced that he had withdrawn from the Rotterdam Open because of the back injury that hindered the 20-fold grand slam this year. But early reports suggested that Nadal had also withdrawn from Acapulco, where he is the defending champion, with speculation that the competition couldn’t match his performances. Story continues Tournament director Raul Zurutuza has confirmed that the competition didn’t have the money to attract the Spaniard. But Zurutuza said the tournament would go ahead without the Spaniard, despite being missed, and other big names like Tsitsipas added weight to the tournament. click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

