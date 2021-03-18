PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Marshall Girls Hockey Falls to Mankato East, 5-1 in Section 3A Semifinals | News, sports, jobs

MANKATO – The Marshall girls’ No. 3 hockey team fell to No. 2 from seed Mankato East 5-1 on Wednesday in the Section 3A semifinals.

Mankato East jumped out to an early lead in the first period with a 6:39 goal in the match before adding another score with six minutes to go to take a 2-0 lead. The Cougars then got one more goal to make it 3-0, but Marshall answered back with a goal from Kaitlyn Timm on the assist of Tessa Gannott to tie to within two to 3-1 after the opening period.

But that was the closest Marshall would get, as the two teams went scoreless in the second before Mankato East scored on a power play and later an empty net in the third to make it to the 5-1 final.

Mankato East defeated Marshall 46-32 in the game. Emma Klenken recorded 39 saves in the net for Marshall.

With the loss, Marshall’s season comes to an end with a record of 11-8. Wednesday’s game was the last game for Marshall’s four seniors. They are Emmy Barker, Olivia Macchio, Timm and Klenken.

Tuesday

Prep girl basketball

Section 3A

North tournament

No. 5 Canby 33,

No. 4 MACCRAY 28

CLARA CITY – The No. 5 seed Canby girls’ basketball team defeated No. 4 seed MACCRAY 33-28 on Tuesday in the Section 3A North tournament.

RyAnn Hansen led Canby with 10 points, while Hannah Jelen added seven and Aidyn Bruns and Morgan Noyes each had four. Bruns led in rebounds with 17 while McKenzie Ruether led in assists with five.

Canby (11-8) will be opposite No. 1 Minneota on the road at 7pm on Friday

No. 3 Lakeview 79,

No. 6 Wabasso 50

COTTONWOOD – The No. 3 seed Lakeview girls’ basketball team defeated No. 6 seed Wabasso 79-50 in the Section 3A North tournament on Tuesday.

Payton Timm led Lakeview with 17 points while Aubrey Kaczmarek added 15, Shelby Gravley 14 and Kaitlynn Bot 10. Seriously led in rebounds 15 while Kiana Imes led nine.

Sarah Franta led Wabasso with 25 points, while Bella Brand added eight points and Kelsey Frank, Kelsey Fischer and Avery Carlson each. Franta and Brand led in rebounds with six assists each, while Carlson led with four assists.

With the loss, Wabasso ends the season with a 9-10 record.

Lakeview (11-7) will be opposite No. 2 LQPV on the road Friday at 7pm

Section 3A South

tournament

No. 5 WWG 41,

No. 4 Edgerton 27

EDGERTON – The No. 5 Westbrook-Walnut Grove girls’ basketball team defeated No. 4 seed Edgerton 41-27 in the Section 3A South tournament on Tuesday.

Isabel Klumper and Olivia Klumper led WWG with 12 points each, while Abby Wiggins added seven. No other statistics were available at the time of the press.

WWG (10-9) will face No. 1 Southwest Minnesota Christian on the road Friday at 7pm

Wrestling

Section 3A

Individual tournament

WABASSO – Multiple area teams competed in the Section 3A Individual Tournament on Tuesday, with 30 individuals advancing to the preliminary round of the Class A Individual Tournament.

Minneota had nine individuals advance to state, including Destin Fier (106 pounds), Peyton Gillund (113), Eric Carrasco (120), Kade Lozinski (132), Zack Fier (145), Jonah Gruenes (152), Hudson Scholten (195 ), Jackson Esping (220) and Jayden Gamrak (285). Red Rock Central will have four people, including Evan Bartholomaus (106), Damon Holmen (152), Vander Mathiowetz (170) and Cory Anderson (285).

Canby brought six people to the state, including Eli Greenman (106), Lane Fink (120), Lincoln Fink (126), Tanner Drietz (160), Josh Steffen (195) and Shane Noyes (285). Tracy-Milroy-Balaton / Westbrook-Walnut Grove gets eight people, including Devin Carter (113), Alexander Schuh (126), Ayden Horner (132), Jayden Torgeson (138), Gabe Krick (160), Caden Johnson (170) ), Eathan Martinez (195) and Travis Willhite (220).

Wabasso had two people ahead in Tyler Bliss (182) and Hunter Taylor (220), while Fulda / Murray County will have Central Christian Kuball (182) as the sole representative.

The Class A preliminary round will be held Saturday in Windom at 10:00 AM. Section 3A qualifiers will compete against qualifiers from Section 2A. The top two individuals advance to the next round.

Section 3AA

Individual tournament

REDWOOD FALLS – The Dawson-Boyd / Lac qui Parle / Montevideo United wrestling team took part in the Section 3AA Individual tournament on Tuesday, with five individuals advancing to the state preliminary round.

Daniel Gunlogson moved up at 106 pounds, while Zander Clausen gained 126 pounds, Dain Mortenson at 152 pounds, Avery Wittnebel at 160 pounds and Trey Teichert at 285 pounds.

The Class AA Preliminary Round will be held Saturday at Redwood Falls. Section 3AA qualifiers will compete against qualifiers from Section 2AA. The top two individuals advance to the next round.