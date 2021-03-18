Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra favorites to secure Tokyo 2021 berths

Star skippers Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan were very outspoken about their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. More than their current form, the world rankings will play a big part in booking their Tokyo tickets.

On March 18, the Indian duo will compete in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament, as the highest ranked entrants in the competition. While Sharath Kamal is ranked 32nd in the world, Sathiyan is only five places down at 37. But there is nothing to worry about.

Placed in the South Asian group in men’s singles, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan’s only major league are Pakistanis Rameez Muhammad, who ranks 695. According to the rankings, it should be a breeze for Sathiyan and Kamal, but you shouldn’t take a game lightly.

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan’s road to qualification for the Tokyo Olympics

The world will see a rerun of the National TT Championships (held in February 2021) when Sathiyan kicks off his campaign against fellow countryman Sharath Kamal in the group’s first match at 12.30pm IST. Whoever wins the match is just one step away from qualifying, with only Rameez Muhammad to beat.

Sharath Kamal will next play Mohammed at 5:00 PM IST before Sathiyan plays the Pakistani paddler at 10:40 PM IST. If Kamal manages to win both his matches, he will immediately qualify as group winner for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Sathiyan would then make the cut, because of his world ranking and vice versa.

Can both Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee make the cut?

In the women’s singles, the country is again assured of a place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee form the South Asian group. It is certain that the winner of the match between the two will save her ticket to Tokyo.