Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra favorites to secure Tokyo 2021 berths

Star skippers Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan were very outspoken about their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. More than their current form, the world rankings will play a big part in booking their Tokyo tickets.
On March 18, the Indian duo will compete in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament, as the highest ranked entrants in the competition. While Sharath Kamal is ranked 32nd in the world, Sathiyan is only five places down at 37. But there is nothing to worry about.
Placed in the South Asian group in men’s singles, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan’s only major league are Pakistanis Rameez Muhammad, who ranks 695. According to the rankings, it should be a breeze for Sathiyan and Kamal, but you shouldn’t take a game lightly.
Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan’s road to qualification for the Tokyo Olympics
The world will see a rerun of the National TT Championships (held in February 2021) when Sathiyan kicks off his campaign against fellow countryman Sharath Kamal in the group’s first match at 12.30pm IST. Whoever wins the match is just one step away from qualifying, with only Rameez Muhammad to beat.
Sharath Kamal will next play Mohammed at 5:00 PM IST before Sathiyan plays the Pakistani paddler at 10:40 PM IST. If Kamal manages to win both his matches, he will immediately qualify as group winner for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Sathiyan would then make the cut, because of his world ranking and vice versa.
Can both Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee make the cut?
In the women’s singles, the country is again assured of a place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee form the South Asian group. It is certain that the winner of the match between the two will save her ticket to Tokyo.
Orawan Paranang is the only other top 100 paddler in the competition. Her current world ranking is 88.
Meanwhile, Indian couple Kamal and Batra are facing stiff mixed doubles competition with only one spot on offer. The Indian duo have already received a bye in the first round and will compete against world champion number 122 Mohammed Abdulwahhab and Maha Faramarzi from Qatar.
If all goes well, Kamal and Batra can compete against the Korean number 5 in the world, Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji-hee.
Published March 18, 2021, 12:40 PM
Please log in / sign up to reply
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos