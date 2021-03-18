Local rally: CM boys tennis defeated Lewisburg, 3-2 | News, sports, jobs





The Central Mountain boys tennis team opened the season on Wednesday-afternoon with a 3-2 win against Lewisburg. David Lindsey won at No. 1 singles for the WIldcats, 6-0, 6-0, and Ethan Hall won at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-1. In doubles, Jackson Walker and Leisher Gugino of Central Mountain beat Lewisburg’s Henry Schumacher and Chen Chen Gu at No. 1 in doubles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Lewisburg’s Eddie Monico won at No. 3 singles over Nate Brinker, 6-2, 6-4. After four goals with four minutes to go, Lycoming College’s Lacrosse team responded with an almost miraculous rally, netting three goals, the last coming from senior Dominick Massaro with 31 seconds to go, but the unbeaten Lebanon Valley won the ensuing faceoff to hang up. on for a 13-12 win in non-conference action. The Warriors (1-0 in total) were five goals per minute behind in the fourth quarter, but rallied with an explosive performance in the quarter, scoring eight times. Goals from junior Blake Premo and sophomore Rory Hines cut the lead from five goals to three before Lebanon Valley replied with two goals. Halfway through the quarter, however, Lycoming exploded with three goals, one from freshman Jakob Switzer and two from junior Owen Zimmerman cut the lead to 11-9 with 6:08 over. The Lock Haven University lacrosse team opened the season with a dominant 19-6 win over a visit to Gannon. Caitlin Morrow scored just 23 seconds into the game and Krysta Reading brought the 2-0 Lock Haven into the game within a minute. That quick start led LHU to a 13-3 lead at half-time. The Bald Eagles added six goals in the second half and Morrow led Lock Haven with six goals scored. Addy Barkowski added five and Reading scored four. BOYS TENNIS Central Mountain 3, Lewisburg 2 SINGLES 1. David Lindsey (CM) defeats. Evan Cecchini, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ethan Hall (CM) def. Zach Higgins, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Eddie Monico (L) defeats. Nate Brinker, 6-2, 6-4. DOUBLE 1. Jackson Walker / Leisher Gugino (CM) def. Henry Schumacher / Chen Chen Gu, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Julian Albakoff / Matt Rawson (L) defeats. Joe Ciami./Jackson Proctor, 6-0, 6-1. Records: Central Mountain (1-0), Lewisburg (0-1). Next game: Jersey Shore on Central Mountain, Monday 4pm MEN’S LACROSSE Lebanon Valley 13, Lycoming 12 Lebanon Valley 2 3 3 5-13 Lycoming 0 3 1 8 – 12 Lebanon Valley Goals: Carson Frey 4, Alex Kiviniemi 3, Michael Fisher 2, Jack Kapcsos 2, Evan Crawford 1, Evan Federowicz 1. Lebanon Valley Assists: Michael Fisher 4, Jake Bollinger 2, Evan Crawford 1, Carson Frey 1. Lycoming goals: Dominick Massaro 4, Owen Zimmerman 3, Rory Hines 3, Blake Premo 1, Jakob Switzer 1. Lycoming assists: Max Anderson 3, Rory Hines 1, Michael Scarponi 1, Brandon Waden 1, Owen Zimmerman 1. Shots: LV 27, Lycoming 25. Saves: LV 13 (Nick Serrano), Lycoming 14 (Sean Sonnie 10, Dan Cantafio 4). Records: Lycoming (0-1), Valley of Lebanon (3-0). LACROSSE OF WOMEN Lock Haven 19, Gannon 6 Gannon 3 3-6 LHU 13 6 – 19 Gannon Targets: McKenna Woodworth 4, Rachel Tufts 1, Macy Hepditch 1. LHU Targets: Caitlin Morrow 6, Addy Barkowski 5, Krysta Reading 4, Campbell Brant 2, Braxtin Reddinger 2. Shots: Gannon 13, LHU 26. Saves: G 7 (Cheyenne Jess), LHU 7 (Lauren Girardi). Records: Gannon (0-3, 0-2 PSAC West), Lock Haven (1-0, 1-0 PSAC West). Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







