BMHS hockey closes another season | Sport

BELOIT Thanks to COVID-19, the 2020-21 season would never be what the Beloit Memorials hockey team had hoped for.
The Purple Knights didn’t have the option to play a WIAA season, so they played club hockey through the Beloit Youth Hockey Association. Because high school head coach James Hoey was unable to coach the club team, Brian Jensen took over.
For most of their season, their home track wasn’t even open for practice, so they found Ice Age elsewhere, including an outdoor track at Doty Park in Belvidere.
When they played games, often at a certain time, instead of large crowds, they played for handfuls.
We did this club thing to give our kids a chance to play, Jensen said. Kudos to Coach Hoey for supporting these children in every way possible. We also had a good group of parents who really supported us. Melissa Badger, our team manager, did a great job finding games for us. We traveled wherever we needed to practice and play. Hockey parents will do that for their children. No matter what.
The Knights will round out their strange season this weekend when they play in the Kalamazoo (Mich.) Tournament.
To be fair, I don’t know much about the teams competing against each other, but I bet it will be another challenge for us, Jensen said. All in all, this season has already been a success for us. At the end of the season we were able to practice a lot. I think the kids learned from me. I pushed them hard in practice, as if we were a WIAA team. I tried to run it like we were a WIAA team. They were still student athletes.
Jensen says the Knights would have done well in the Big Eight had they had that chance.
Verona was in a class of its own, but I think we would have done very well with everyone else, especially with our first two lines, he said.
The knights had some growing pains.
We were a team of different skills, he said. We have a few children who can actually play and we have many more who need a lot more work.
At the start of the season it was difficult to find the practice time to work on improvement. But through gaming experience and finally seeing the Ice Age increase when Edwards Ice Arena opened, there was a lot of progress. That was clear on Saturday when they pulled a talented 18U team, the West Dundee Leafs, into extra time before falling 3-2.
We mainly played against seniors and a few juniors, Jensen said. I thought we were doing really well. We have been able to book some big wins. We beat Waukesha 2-1 for the first time since probably 2012 and beat a Madison Memorial / West club team 3-2.
We got big games from our goalkeeper, Aiden Wright, our other seniors got through and some of the younger guys have done really well, Jensen said.
The best players in the Knights are a pair of sophomores, Gavin Jensen (the coach’s son) and Connor Evans.
The Knights were shocked about five weeks ago when their rock in defense, senior goalkeeper Wright, was given the opportunity to join the roster of the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen, who are in their first season in the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL).
For three years, Aiden has been playing this team game in and out, and it is difficult as he moves on to play junior hockey, Jensen said. Obviously not having him has been a great loss, not only in purpose. He is also a team leader of the ice. He was our captain and commands respect.
Fortunately, Jameson Flanagan, Aidens’s cousin, immediately intervened. He’s done a pretty good job. He will probably be the starter next year, although freshman Erik Williams is on the way, who also has a lot of potential.
WRIGHT CONTINUES: Wright said his connection to the Tradesmen came through his goalkeeper coach, Larry Clemens, who works for the Janesville Jets. The dealers are a level III program, while the jets are a level II.
Larry is probably one of the best goalkeeper coaches in the Midwest, Jensen said. He is phenomenal.
Jensen said Wright has all the physical capabilities to succeed at a higher level.
He has that six-foot frame, the coach said. He’s a monster. He has a lot of potential. He knows he has to train a lot this summer and it is up to him to do that.
Wright said he’s currently third-string with the Tradesmen.
I exercise a lot and play games when I can, he said.
As for his last season with the Knights, Wright said, I think it turned out better than I thought it could. We had some great games that were fun. We also had some down games, but we stuck together and stayed out.
In the fall, Wright said he wants to play more junior hockey somewhere.
I enjoyed the opportunity to play in Oregon and that might be an option again, he said. I think I have several (options).