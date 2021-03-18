Connect with us

Sports

BMHS hockey closes another season | Sport

Avatar

Published

17 hours ago

on

By


BELOIT Thanks to COVID-19, the 2020-21 season would never be what the Beloit Memorials hockey team had hoped for.

The Purple Knights didn’t have the option to play a WIAA season, so they played club hockey through the Beloit Youth Hockey Association. Because high school head coach James Hoey was unable to coach the club team, Brian Jensen took over.

For most of their season, their home track wasn’t even open for practice, so they found Ice Age elsewhere, including an outdoor track at Doty Park in Belvidere.

When they played games, often at a certain time, instead of large crowds, they played for handfuls.

We did this club thing to give our kids a chance to play, Jensen said. Kudos to Coach Hoey for supporting these children in every way possible. We also had a good group of parents who really supported us. Melissa Badger, our team manager, did a great job finding games for us. We traveled wherever we needed to practice and play. Hockey parents will do that for their children. No matter what.

The Knights will round out their strange season this weekend when they play in the Kalamazoo (Mich.) Tournament.

To be fair, I don’t know much about the teams competing against each other, but I bet it will be another challenge for us, Jensen said. All in all, this season has already been a success for us. At the end of the season we were able to practice a lot. I think the kids learned from me. I pushed them hard in practice, as if we were a WIAA team. I tried to run it like we were a WIAA team. They were still student athletes.

Jensen says the Knights would have done well in the Big Eight had they had that chance.

Verona was in a class of its own, but I think we would have done very well with everyone else, especially with our first two lines, he said.

The knights had some growing pains.

We were a team of different skills, he said. We have a few children who can actually play and we have many more who need a lot more work.

At the start of the season it was difficult to find the practice time to work on improvement. But through gaming experience and finally seeing the Ice Age increase when Edwards Ice Arena opened, there was a lot of progress. That was clear on Saturday when they pulled a talented 18U team, the West Dundee Leafs, into extra time before falling 3-2.

We mainly played against seniors and a few juniors, Jensen said. I thought we were doing really well. We have been able to book some big wins. We beat Waukesha 2-1 for the first time since probably 2012 and beat a Madison Memorial / West club team 3-2.

We got big games from our goalkeeper, Aiden Wright, our other seniors got through and some of the younger guys have done really well, Jensen said.

The best players in the Knights are a pair of sophomores, Gavin Jensen (the coach’s son) and Connor Evans.

The Knights were shocked about five weeks ago when their rock in defense, senior goalkeeper Wright, was given the opportunity to join the roster of the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen, who are in their first season in the North American Tier III Hockey League (NA3HL).

For three years, Aiden has been playing this team game in and out, and it is difficult as he moves on to play junior hockey, Jensen said. Obviously not having him has been a great loss, not only in purpose. He is also a team leader of the ice. He was our captain and commands respect.

Fortunately, Jameson Flanagan, Aidens’s cousin, immediately intervened. He’s done a pretty good job. He will probably be the starter next year, although freshman Erik Williams is on the way, who also has a lot of potential.

WRIGHT CONTINUES: Wright said his connection to the Tradesmen came through his goalkeeper coach, Larry Clemens, who works for the Janesville Jets. The dealers are a level III program, while the jets are a level II.

Larry is probably one of the best goalkeeper coaches in the Midwest, Jensen said. He is phenomenal.

Jensen said Wright has all the physical capabilities to succeed at a higher level.

He has that six-foot frame, the coach said. He’s a monster. He has a lot of potential. He knows he has to train a lot this summer and it is up to him to do that.

Wright said he’s currently third-string with the Tradesmen.

I exercise a lot and play games when I can, he said.

As for his last season with the Knights, Wright said, I think it turned out better than I thought it could. We had some great games that were fun. We also had some down games, but we stuck together and stayed out.

In the fall, Wright said he wants to play more junior hockey somewhere.

I enjoyed the opportunity to play in Oregon and that might be an option again, he said. I think I have several (options).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: