Chris Paddack has a first slip in the spring





MESA, Ariz. – It was a scene straight from Chris Paddack’s 2020 season – the season he worked tirelessly to pass.

Paddack retired the first two batters in a row in the second inning of the Padres’ 8-2 loss against the Cubs on Wednesday-evening. He then gave up an opposite single to Chicago-pitcher Kyle Hendricks. And his night fell apart.

Ian Happ followed with a single. Willson Contreras launched a sky-high home run. Anthony Rizzo took a change of his foot. As soon as Paddack threw ball four to Kris Bryant, his night was over – 1 2/3 innings, four runs, four hits, three runs.

“It brings back a little bit last year,” Paddack said afterwards. “There were some starts that I had success and some starts I didn’t make in the second inning. … Look at the elite pitchers in the league, they move into the fifth, sixth inning, even if they let go of those runs, in instead of snowballing that kind of second inning. ‘

Of course, a bad outing on March 17th should hardly be an indication of what’s to come. Paddack’s spring started off promising – with seven innings with one run and only one run over his first three appearances. Wednesday presented its first setback.

After his performance, Paddack retired to the rightfield bullpen to throw another simulated inning. He would throw three to four innings – which annoyed Paddack the most. Not the Hendricks single. Not even Contreras’s homerun.

“If I let go of four – which in my career I’m going to let go of four more runs – instead of letting go … I want to get into the sixth inning and give my team a chance to win,” said Paddack. “I feel like that’s the difference between average pitchers in the big leagues and aces.”

Pham breaks through

Do you remember Tommy Pham’s slow start to Spring Training? It’s already starting to feel like ancient history.

After beginning spring in a 0-for-17 rut, Pham has hit hits in seven of his last 13 at-bats, including a 3-for-3 night on Wednesday.

Pham, who suffers from a rare eye condition called keratoconus, treated a problem with his contact lenses early in camp. He seems to have worked past that obstacle.

“The difference is the contact lenses,” said manager Jayce Tingler. “He’s starting to find a set that makes him feel better, and he’s starting to get more reps.”

Tatis back Thursday

Fernando Tatis Jr. has had full practice on Wednesday and is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday’s game against the A’s at Peoria Stadium, Tingler said.

Tatis was hit in the back on Saturday after a first dive into home plate, although he did not sustain a specific injury. That slide came after Tatis missed six days due to the flu, and the team have decided to play it slow with their shortstop phenomenon.

The Padres aren’t too concerned about Tatis’s readiness for the season. He has reached base in eight of his 15 at bats, including a pair of home runs.

Williams leaves early

Righthanded Taylor Williams had interrupted his night after a tough game to end the sixth inning. Covering first base on a ground ball, Williams had to dive for Jake Cronenworth’s throw and landed hard on his left shoulder.

On his return to the dugout after the game, Williams told Padres staff he was feeling okay. But when he came out again to throw the seventh inning, his shoulder tightened him, Tingler said. Williams, competing for one of the last places in the Padres’ bullpen, will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

It is the latest in a growing list of setbacks for the Padres auxiliary corps. Pierce Johnson left his performance on Tuesday due to a tight groin. Javy Guerra (UCL sprain) and Matt Strahm (right patellar tendon surgery) will miss opening day and Jos Castillo will miss the season after Tommy John surgery.

