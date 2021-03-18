Sports
Cricket tragic Les Everetts quest to uncover Australia’s lost cricket fields
Cricket tragic and historian Les Everett is on a mission to discover desolate fields of yesteryear around WA.
Mr. Everett was at the Great Southern last week to find old cricket grounds and continued a journey he began in October 2019.
His goal is to publish a book with photos and history of lost fields that were the lifeblood of the sport in small communities in the past.
Hailing from Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Mr. Everett began snapping photos of old soccer scoreboards before launching an Instagram page documenting his travels through WA.
He was a former bowler who opened with the left arm for West Perth and said there was great interest from people all over Australia.
I just went to a few places, Shackleton and Ardath, in particular, where Id actually played when I played for Corrigin, he said.
Corrigin has a peat wicket, but we also played on these malthoid fields on gravel grounds in some places.
It just struck me then that this is interesting and so quickly I came up with the idea of deserted cricket fields. I decided that I would do something on Instagram. The first photo I took was the cricket field in Shackleton and I left. It quickly became a bit of an obsession.
Now living in Perth, Mr. Everett made the trip south last week to discover more old wickets.
That included visiting an old field in Kronkup, which is now overgrown with grass and in the middle of a cow pasture.
He also went to a site in Gairdner, the Porongurup Cricket Club site on Bolganup Homestead, a field in Woogenellup and visited Forrest Hill, among others.
I began to find such specimens lying in meadows, Mr. Everett said.
There are places that are on an oval that no one plays on anymore and that are in really dense bushes where nature has taken over.
What has struck me over time is the social aspect of it.
In a place like this in Kronkup they had to make their own thing.
They were very quick to do things like build a hall, build tennis courts, and have an oval with a cricket field on it to get that social aspect of things going.
Mr. Everett plans to publish a book next year and will finish his photography and documentation of old pitches by October of this year.
What’s nice is that a lot of people are interested, he said. I get people sending me pictures from all over Australia.
A lady in Broomehill called to say she had a pitch for me to visit. People offer to take me places and show me places you would never find without a little local knowledge.
Mr. Everett documents his project on his Instagram account: @abandonedcricketpitches.
