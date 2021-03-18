Toledo Cherokee is going to play in the national hockey tournament

After a dominant regular season, the Cherokee will now compete in the USPHL Premier Division National Championships in Virginia.

TOLEDO, Ohio In a year without Toledo Walleye, the Cherokee provide some excitement on the ice for northwestern Ohio.

The Glass City junior hockey team checked into a Virginia hotel on Wednesday night.

But it is not for a vacation.

Instead, it is more of a business trip. The Toledo Cherokee team will compete in the USPHL Premier Division National Championships after a great regular season.

“We entered the season with high expectations and we just want to deliver on them,” said center Zeth Stelmaszak, now in his second year with the Cherokee.

During the 2020 play-offs, Stelmaszak was good for 7 points in 4 games. The Cherokee were deposed when the Pittsburgh Vengeance swept them in the second round shortly before the playoffs were called off due to the pandemic.

This year, the Cherokee earned a first round bye and knocked out the brooms in the second round to return the favor and beat the Vengeance in a best of three. The Cherokee scored 10 goals in 2 games to save their ticket to the national championships.

They limited the Vengeance to 2 goals in total.

“As we went into the Christmas break we made a few moves and brought in some new guys and started practicing with them and I feel like we knew it was real then,” said Stelmaszak.

“Boys were just starting to buy into what we were doing and it’s been special pretty much all year round, but especially since Christmas,” agreed head coach Kenny Miller.

So what makes this team so special?

You could say it is a perfect storm of talent that started brewing here in Toledo.

The team is full of local players such as David Crandall from Northview High School.

RELATED: Northview Hockey Prove They’re Not a One Man Show

Crandall started the year with the Cherokee before returning to Northview to finish his senior season. Crandall was a big part of the Wildcats’ playoffs, which was cut short by eventual state champion St. Francis.

“These guys are so welcoming and it’s a new team since I left, but I love these guys,” said Crandall. “Just hard work and always each other’s backs and so hospitable.”

He finished the regular season with 17 points and a whopping 57 penalty minutes in 14 games played before making the temporary switch from a Cherokee jersey to a Wildcats jersey in November.

“He’s a really good kid and we were sad to see him go, but we knew he was going to play his senior year,” said Miller. “And being able to get him back ahead of the second round of the playoffs is big for us. And he fits everyone in that dressing room and he’s definitely a difference maker out there and he was big for us. Four assists in two games He’s certainly a man we’ll be counting on this week when we get down there. ”

But it’s not just Crandall.

This team thrives on players who have grown within the system, with several players who have spent time on youth teams within the Toledo Cherokee program before graduating to the USPHL Premier team.

Some are from northwestern Ohio, such as Kyle Kucway, Jake Ruehle, and Seth Orozco from Sylvania. Caleb Williams is from Genoa, Matt Snyder from Waterville and captain Bryce Davis from Elmore.

Timmy Organ Jr. and others played for St. Francis. Even if they didn’t grow up in the Cherokee system, many of them aren’t far from home.

If they aren’t from Ohio, a lot of the guys are from the state of mittens. Stelmaszak is from Temperance. And you will see many names on the list that are Trenton High School graduates. It’s no coincidence. Trenton High is a powerhouse hockey school in Michigan.

The Cherokee are backed by a multi-award winning goalkeeper who was among the top in Michigan high school hockey during his varsity career with Trenton.

Joey Cormier may not be the greatest in the net, but he makes up for it with skill. His play might remind you of Jeff Lerg, a sure-fire local fan favorite Toledo Walleye goalkeeper.

Cormier’s stats are also great at 14th place in the USPHL Premier’s regular season with a 0.925 serve-up. And he’s just a rookie.

Some of the guys who are a little further from home include goalkeeper Christopher Strasen from Bremerhaven, Germany and striker Ondrej Dupal from Liberec, Czech Republic.

Marcello de Antunano, who started the season with the Cherokee and recently returned, is from Texas. de Antunano is a goalkeeper for Team Mexico’s junior team and has competed in three Division 3 World Junior Championships; two with the under-18 and one with the under-20 team.

He also had a phenomenal net record for the Cherokee in the regular season.

The Cherokee are strong at goal, but their skaters are also known for spending a lot of time in the penalty area – up to 1043 minutes in 44 regular season games, sixth most in the league of a total of 62 teams.

Yet it’s that grit and physicality that help the Cherokee thrive. While they can play a finesse game, they also throw down in front of their teammates.

Brendan Higgins leads the team with 120 penalty minutes in 34 games played during the regular season. He averages just under a point per game during his USPHL Premier career and more than double the number of penalty minutes per game played.

Outside of penalty minutes and goaltending, they have speed. Even though the team may not be the biggest, they are absolutely fast. Bailey Byrd, in his third year with the Cherokee, set a best and team best 60 points this season.

Almost every game you can count on breakaways from Dupal (2nd in score, 47 in 42 games) Stelmaszak (3rd in score, 45 points in 42 games) and Drew Welsch (5th in score, 35 points in 27 games.)

Even defender Organ has wheels and is 4th in the score. He is just one of the many players that college scouts are likely to have their eyes on, from a team whose players are currently between the ages of 18 and 21.

Eight players, including Organ, Welsch and Higgins, will retire from the USPHL after this season, making this their last shot at a junior-level championship.

Many of these guys stick together for the next step, with several past and present committing to NCAA Division III Trine University. It is not uncommon for Cherokee players to attend the college level after their years here in Toledo.

But right now? The focus is on Hampton Roads, Virginia.

“It’s great. I know we haven’t been there in a while, so it’s great to represent the Toledo area and compete in the national championship,” said Crandall.

1070 miles from Toledo, the Cherokee checked into a hotel for what they hope will be an extended stay.

“Hopefully we’ll get the job done,” Crandall said. “And I know we have the team to do it this year.”

The Toledo Cherokee will play their first game of the USPHL Premier Finals against the Minnesota Moose at 3:50 PM Thursday.

