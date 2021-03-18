Ping Pong Fury Review – Table tennis with a growl





There’s something about table tennis that just works, especially on touchscreen. Swipe to hit a small ball, tilt your movements to add spin, darts to try and return the perfect shot – table tennis games can be absolutely brilliant. And Ping Pong Fury (download from the App Store or Play Store) is no different. It offers up-of-the-seat ball thwacking in short, focused bursts. Throw in your gear, online multiplayer, and some gorgeous graphics and you’re on your way to an absolute blast. Like serving. In essence, the game takes place in the first person. You control a floating bat by pressing your finger on the screen to move it. The first player to score five points will be crowned the winner and will receive the prize money and a pod full of goodies to open. These pods contain cards that represent your equipment. Buy a new card to unlock a new piece, get duplicate cards to upgrade equipment you already have. If you’ve played Clash Royale – or actually any mobile game over the years – you’ll understand what’s what. You also win fans through wins, and the more fans you have behind you, the higher you can get. There are bigger rewards in the higher leagues, but also bigger penalties for failure – you put in a portion of your cash supply every time you play. Loss and it goes to your opponent. The tennis itself is quite impressive. Games are fast and engaging, and sometimes you just can’t help but give yourself a little fist pump when a powerful shot scrapes the edge of the table and you score a point. It kind of lacks the purity of Yakuto’s other table tennis game – Table Tennis Touch – but that’s the nature of the revenue model Ping Pong Fury uses. Here and there are advertisements and a season pass that you can download. Unlocking things can be sped up with gems, but if you are patient you don’t have to pay real money to get the most out of Ping Pong Fury. This is a fast and entertaining sports game that embraces modern mobile gaming sensibilities. It’s a lot of fun, it can be frustrating at times and you will likely become terribly addicted to it. You know, in the best way. Click here to read more reviews of the greatest mobile games

