Former Auburn defensive lineman who joins the Chicago Bears





Former Maroon defensive lineman Angelo Blackson did not make it out of the first day of free NFL office without being on the move. Blackson and the Chicago Bears agreed on a two-year deal, NFL Network and the Chicago Sun-Times reported late Wednesday night. The value of the contract has not been disclosed Blackson became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. CDT, when his contract with the Arizona Cardinals expired. Released by the Houston Texans at the end of training camp, although he started 15 regular season games and two playoff games in 2019, Blackson signed with the Cardinals five days before the 2020 season kicked off. He still played in every game in Arizona, making nine starts. In his sixth NFL Season, Blackson tied career highs with 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks and reached career highs with four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and 551 defensive snaps. Blackson entered the NFL as a fourth-round roster for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 draft. After two seasons with the Titans, Blackson was on the exhibition squad of the New England Patriots when the Texans signed him to the last nine games of the game. season 2017. Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at Ark AMarkG1







