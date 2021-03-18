Pune Infrastructure Watch: Seven New Flights Announced, Kedar Jadhav Launches Cricket Academy & More





Seven new flights will be launched from Pune Airport starting last week in March, improving the connectivity of the city, which has been severely affected by the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The new flights will connect Pune with Goa, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Durgapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Kochi. Currently, there are about 80 flight movements from Pune airport with just under 10,000 passengers taking off or disembarking at the airport, a civilian enclave. For example, 78 flight movements took place from the airport on Wednesday with 3662 passengers arriving and 1843 passengers departing from the airport. Under the new flights, the flight to Kochi will be operated daily, while the flights to Goa and Darbhanga will operate six days a week. The flights to Durgapur, Gwalior and Varanasi will be operated three times a week and the Pune-Jabalpur flight will be operated twice a week. With these additions, the number of flight movements in the first week of April will increase to 94. Land problems continue to affect PMAY (nationally) The ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Rural) continues to face hurdles in Pune district due to unavailability of owned plots and delay in allocating pasture land to such beneficiaries of the income division plot. As previously reported by The Indian Express, the plan is well behind target in the district with only about 9,000 homes built so far since its launch in 2016-2017, while the goal was to have a whopping 21,818 homes by 2020-21. build. The district administration had previously identified 4,520 beneficiaries who were given a home under the scheme but who did not own a lot. The Maharashtra government had launched a plan to provide a financial aid of Rs 50,000 to help such beneficiaries conspire. However, recent figures from the Pune Zilla Parishad show that of 2,026 proposals sent for the allocation of pasture land to landless beneficiaries, only 1,116 have been approved, while 795 proposals are still pending in the government revenue department. Under the plan, the district administration has also trained 520 masons and built demo houses in all 13 villages of the district. Kedar Jadhav starts cricket academy in Kothrud Pune boy and Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav has started a cricket academy to train city boys in the gentlemens game. – Keep up to date with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and further Facebook hereYou can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here Dubbed Kedar Jadhav Cricket Academy, the facility is equipped with two indoor courts, a state-of-the-art bowling machine, throwing specialist, and day and night training. Exercise and coaching play a vital role in giving the players a higher level of success. My dream of providing the beginner cricket players with all the better facilities has finally come true today, Jadhav said at the event attended by his family members, sports journalist Sunandan Lele, Sanmitra teams Divakar Nimkar and Dhananjay Barve and coach Santosh Jedhe.







