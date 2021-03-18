Brees calls Notre Dame Football while NBC quashes Collinsworth rumors

NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood wants to make it very clear that the Sunday night football booth doesn’t have an Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love situation in its hands now that Drew Brees has joined the broadcast team.

During a conference call this afternoon, Flood attempted to dispel speculation that the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yardage had been recruited to lead color commentator Cris Collinsworth out of his country. SNF chair. Cris remains one of the very best it has ever done, and the plan is to keep him in that chair for a long time, Flood said. Opportunity on the road isn’t something we’re looking at now.

Insiders have actively tried to quell any loose talk about the likelihood that Brees would be groomed as Collinsworth’s successor since the spring of 2020, when the Canton-bound quarterbacks futures began to merge with NBC. As the coronavirus pandemic entered its second month, insiders familiar with Brees’s commitment to join NBC upon his eventual retirement from football said Collinsworth would keep his role on Sunday night’s broadcast as long as he did. wanted to.

Collinsworth has been calling games alongside Al Michaels since 2009, when he replaced outgoing John Madden. Michaels, 76, is under contract to NBC through Super Bowl LVI, which will take place just a few miles down the street from his Brentwood home. The Swiss army knife that is Mike Tirico will take on the SNF play-by-play duties after Michaels hangs it up.

Brees first missions will find him the South Bend action next to Tirico when NBCs report from Our lady football will resume on Saturday September 11. On Sunday, Brees hops on a flight to Stamford, Conn., Where Hell takes place in the studio alongside Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Mike Florio on NBC’s live pregame show Football night in America

Brees played his college ball in Purdue, about two hours from Notre Dame. The 42-year-old said hed immediately noticed that the Boilermakers would be visiting the Irish on Sept. 18, which will be his second game behind the NBC microphone. Notre Dame Stadium was a home of horror for the young Brees, as Purdue lost to the home side by a margin of 31-30 in 1998 and was upset 23-21 two years later.

They were both games we should have won, but Touchdown Jesus got us in the end, Brees said, before pulling his hat over to what he characterized as one of the epicenters of college football. Brees jokingly added that he may have a hard time silencing his inner Boilermaker the following fall, telling reporters that I will be impartial for every match, with the exception of the Purdue game. My bloodlines are deep in black and gold.

Brees went on to say that he hopes Purdue and Notre Dame will revive their historic rivalry, which effectively sputtered when the annual matchup was canceled after the 2014 season. 2024-2028 on an annual basis.

When asked how he approaches the game as a broadcaster, Brees said that while he admired the work Tony Romos had done for CBS, he wouldn’t try to imitate him or any other color commentator. Tony was very quick to show football fans all over how an NFL quarterback can clearly see and process a game in a much different form than what they’ve seen or heard before, Brees said, noting that instead of sweating out style points, he would concentrate on articulating the nuances. of the game in an educational, but enjoyable way.

The best advice I’ve gotten so far when I got into this industry is to just be yourself, Brees said. I’m going to talk like you’re sitting next to me in my living room.

Brees announced that hed will join the NBC Sports team following Monday morning’s broadcast of the Today show. The day before, the old saint threw down the curtain for his 20-year NFL career, in which he passed a record 80,358 yards and tied on 571 touchdown throws.

While he won’t exactly bring down Romo money, the inevitable first round of voting Hall of Famer said he was excited to have the chance to appear on national TV every fall weekend to enjoy the top two tiers of organized football. . I’m just as excited to be in the booth with Mike Tirico as to throw passes to Michael Thomas on Sunday, Brees said. And I’m dead serious about that.

