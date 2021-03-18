Sports
Brees calls Notre Dame Football while NBC quashes Collinsworth rumors
NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood wants to make it very clear that the Sunday night football booth doesn’t have an Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love situation in its hands now that Drew Brees has joined the broadcast team.
During a conference call this afternoon, Flood attempted to dispel speculation that the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yardage had been recruited to lead color commentator Cris Collinsworth out of his country. SNF chair. Cris remains one of the very best it has ever done, and the plan is to keep him in that chair for a long time, Flood said. Opportunity on the road isn’t something we’re looking at now.
Insiders have actively tried to quell any loose talk about the likelihood that Brees would be groomed as Collinsworth’s successor since the spring of 2020, when the Canton-bound quarterbacks futures began to merge with NBC. As the coronavirus pandemic entered its second month, insiders familiar with Brees’s commitment to join NBC upon his eventual retirement from football said Collinsworth would keep his role on Sunday night’s broadcast as long as he did. wanted to.
Collinsworth has been calling games alongside Al Michaels since 2009, when he replaced outgoing John Madden. Michaels, 76, is under contract to NBC through Super Bowl LVI, which will take place just a few miles down the street from his Brentwood home. The Swiss army knife that is Mike Tirico will take on the SNF play-by-play duties after Michaels hangs it up.
Brees first missions will find him the South Bend action next to Tirico when NBCs report from Our lady football will resume on Saturday September 11. On Sunday, Brees hops on a flight to Stamford, Conn., Where Hell takes place in the studio alongside Tirico, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Mike Florio on NBC’s live pregame show Football night in America
Brees played his college ball in Purdue, about two hours from Notre Dame. The 42-year-old said hed immediately noticed that the Boilermakers would be visiting the Irish on Sept. 18, which will be his second game behind the NBC microphone. Notre Dame Stadium was a home of horror for the young Brees, as Purdue lost to the home side by a margin of 31-30 in 1998 and was upset 23-21 two years later.
They were both games we should have won, but Touchdown Jesus got us in the end, Brees said, before pulling his hat over to what he characterized as one of the epicenters of college football. Brees jokingly added that he may have a hard time silencing his inner Boilermaker the following fall, telling reporters that I will be impartial for every match, with the exception of the Purdue game. My bloodlines are deep in black and gold.
Brees went on to say that he hopes Purdue and Notre Dame will revive their historic rivalry, which effectively sputtered when the annual matchup was canceled after the 2014 season. 2024-2028 on an annual basis.
When asked how he approaches the game as a broadcaster, Brees said that while he admired the work Tony Romos had done for CBS, he wouldn’t try to imitate him or any other color commentator. Tony was very quick to show football fans all over how an NFL quarterback can clearly see and process a game in a much different form than what they’ve seen or heard before, Brees said, noting that instead of sweating out style points, he would concentrate on articulating the nuances. of the game in an educational, but enjoyable way.
The best advice I’ve gotten so far when I got into this industry is to just be yourself, Brees said. I’m going to talk like you’re sitting next to me in my living room.
Brees announced that hed will join the NBC Sports team following Monday morning’s broadcast of the Today show. The day before, the old saint threw down the curtain for his 20-year NFL career, in which he passed a record 80,358 yards and tied on 571 touchdown throws.
While he won’t exactly bring down Romo money, the inevitable first round of voting Hall of Famer said he was excited to have the chance to appear on national TV every fall weekend to enjoy the top two tiers of organized football. . I’m just as excited to be in the booth with Mike Tirico as to throw passes to Michael Thomas on Sunday, Brees said. And I’m dead serious about that.
More from Sportico.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]